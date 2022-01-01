Drogheda's Daniel O'Reilly seals Scottish move

DROGHEDA UNITED player Daniel O’Reilly has joined Hamilton Academical on a free transfer, it has been confirmed.

The 26-year-old defender was an important player for the League of Ireland side last season, making 36 appearances and scoring once as they finished seventh in the table.

O’Reilly, who is Hamilton’s first signing of the January window, now links up with the side who are currently sixth in the Scottish Championship and are managed by ex-Limerick boss Stuart Taylor.

“I am delighted to welcome Dan here to Accies. He has captained Drogheda in the past and won personal accolades for his performances,” Taylor told the club website.

“We have been looking to add a bit of leadership to the side and Dan allows us to do just that. I know he will be a great addition to the squad.

“I’d like to take the time to thank the board for getting this deal done. Dan was a player myself and my staff had identified very early on and to have him in the door on the first day of the window is fantastic.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

O’Reilly, who was born in Dublin but grew up in Kildare, played with Fulham as a youngster and has represented a number of League of Ireland teams, including Bray, Shelbourne and Finn Harps, over the course of his career.

Upon completing the move, he said: “I am delighted to be here. I have had a lot of conversations with the gaffer. They were all positive, so I think it was a no brainer to come here.”

A club statement added: “After completing the necessary Covid requirements, Dan goes straight into the squad for Sunday’s match against Queen of the South.”