Dromoland Castle to host the 2022 Women's Irish Open

This will be the first time women’s professional golf will be played in the Republic of Ireland since 2012.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 3:35 PM
1 hour ago 509 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
DROMOLAND CASTLE HAS been confirmed as the venue for the 2022 Women’s Irish Open, which will be staged at the Clare venue from 22-25 September this year.

The return of the Ladies European Tour event marks the first time women’s professional golf will be played in the Republic of Ireland since 2012.

The championship was previously held 15 times between 1994 and 2012 with some of Europe’s top golfers amongst the champions including Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, Sweden’s Sophie Gustafson, England’s Laura Davies and, most recently, by the 2021 Solheim Cup winning Captain, Scotland’s Catriona Matthew.

Dromoland Castle’s 18-hole 6,824 yards par 72 championship course was designed by Ron Kirby and JB Carr. The course and accompanying practice facilities are currently undergoing a €2 million upgrade.

“We are delighted to see the Women’s Irish Open return to the LET Schedule in 2022,” said Alexandra Armas, Chief Executive of the Ladies European Tour. 

“We are grateful to Dromoland Castle and the Irish Government for their support in enabling the Women’s Irish Open return to the LET in 2022 after a 10-year absence. 2022 is already a record-breaking season for the LET in terms of the greatest number of tournaments and prize money in our 44-year history”

Mark Nolan, Managing Director at Dromoland Castle added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Dromoland Castle will play host to this year’s Women’s Irish Open. The return of women’s professional golf to Ireland is hugely important to the further development of women’s golf in Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

