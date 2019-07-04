This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin GAA sponsor AIG donates jersey takeover to 20x20 movement

Dublin teams are set to sport the 20×20 logo on the front of their jerseys this month.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 1:53 PM
DUBLIN GAA TEAMS will sport the 20×20 logo on their jerseys in championship action over the course of this month, as the Federation of Irish Sport’s campaign for increased support and coverage of women’s sport gathers pace.

AIG Dublin GAA Jersey Takeover David Treacy, Laura Twomey, Niamh Hetherton and Dean Rock wear the limited edition jersey. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Dublin GAA sponsors AIG today announced its logo will be replaced by the 20×20 branding on limited edition jerseys for upcoming championship games across all four codes.

The jersey will be worn first in Dublin’s All-Ireland senior ladies football championship game against Waterford on 13 July, before a potential outing in an All-Ireland hurling championship quarter-final against Tipperary on 14 July should Mattie Kenny’s side get past Laois this weekend.

Jim Gavin’s five-in-a-row chasing senior football team will wear the jersey against Cork or Laois in the first round of the Super 8 phase on that same weekend, while the camogie team will line out with the 20×20 logo on their kit in the All-Ireland championship fixture against Clare on 20 July.

“The 20×20 logo taking centre stage on all four codes of the Dublin GAA kit reflects the importance of seeing and being role models for women in sport in Ireland,” Sharon O’Connor, 20×20 campaign manager, said.

AIG Dublin GAA Jersey Takeover Dublin senior footballer Dean Rock at today's launch. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

“It’s a big moment for 20×20 that amplifies the ‘If She Can’t See It, She Can’t Be It’ message. It’s a real statement of AIG’s support for women in sport and their #EffortIsEqual message. The 20×20 logo represents a drive to champion women’s sport in Ireland, so for it to take over the front of the Dubs’ jerseys is a sign of the growing support for women in sport from Irish society.”

