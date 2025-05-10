Dublin power to 15-point win against Antrim

Dublin 3-25

Antrim 0-19

DUBLIN BLEW ANTRIM away with a dominant 15-point win in Corrigan Park.

The visitors used the breeze to their advantage and made a strong start, already 0-8 to 0-3 up when Cian O’Sullivan registered their first goal 15 minutes in.

Dublin built on that strong opening and added a second goal five minutes later, Ronan Hayes finding the bottom corner of the net.

Advertisement

Antrim were struggling to make any real leeway and Dublin went in with a healthy 2-13 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

Antrim hit the first three points after the break, all coming from James McNaughton, before Dublin resumed control, restoring their advantage to double digits through points from Brian Hayes and O’Sullivan.

Dublin’s third goal arrived through Fergal Whitely in the 62nd minute, pushing his team 3-22 to 0-15 clear.

The sides traded points in the closing minutes as Dublin wrapped up a comfortable victory to make it three wins from three in the Leinster SHC.

Dublin scorers: S Currie 0-12 (8f, 2 65s); C O’Sullivan 1-3; F Whitely 1-1; R Hayes 1-0; C Crummey 0-3; B Hayes, J Hetherton, C Burke, P Doyle, C McHugh, C Currie 0-1 each.

Antrim scorers: J McNaughton 0-10 (8f, 1 65); R McCambridge, J McLaughlin 0-2 (1f) each; C Boyd, C McKeown, E Campbell, N Elliott, G Walsh (1f) 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: E Gibbons 7; J Bellew 7, P Smyth 7, C McHugh 8; P Doyle 8, C Crummey 8, A Dunphy 7; C Burke 7, C Donohue 7; B Hayes 7, C O’Sullivan 8, D Power 7; S Currie 9, J Hetherton 6, R Hayes 7. Subs: P Dunleavy 7 for A Dunphy (26), D Burke 6 for J Hetherton (49), C Currie 7 for C Burke (53), F Whitely 7 for R Hayes (59), J Madden 6 for C Crummey (66).

ANTRIM: R Elliott 7; S Rooney 7, N O’Connor 7, P Burke 7; J Maskey 6, C Boyd 6, C Bohill 5; E Campbell 5, G Walsh 6; J McLaughlin 5, R McCambridge 6, S Walsh 5; E O’Neill 5, J McNaughton 7, N Elliott 5. Subs: S McKay 5 for S Walsh (HT), C McKeown 6 for E O’Neill (51).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway)