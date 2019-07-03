More analysis needed of Dublin funding and Division 3 promoted teams could receive 2020 boost

GAA PRESIDENT JOHN Horan believes there is greater analysis needed of the level of funding given to Dublin.

The issue continues to spark debate as Dublin’s dominance continues unabated with another Leinster title pick up in effortless fashion recently and they head into the All-Ireland series bidding for a fifth title on the spin.

The contrast in figures in terms of coaching and games grants has been stark with Dublin receiving almost €18 million since 2007 ahead of Cork in second place, who took in almost €1.4 million.

Horan, who was speaking in Scotstown in Monaghan yesterday at the launch of the 2019 All-Ireland football series, pointed to the funding that other counties receive from their provincial bodies.

“I think there needs to be a greater analysis of it. It’s very easy to take a global figure and say it’s one point whatever going to Dublin and whatever going to the rest. But if you actually did an analysis, where is the penetration in the schools which a lot of the coaching money in Dublin is going into and that goes into camogie and ladies football as well. So that’s where it is.

“People are operating off global figures because Dublin’s money goes from Croke Park whereas most of the other counties in Leinster get their money from the province, by going from Croke Park to the province.

“I’ve just come out from talking to people from Tyrone there about the coaching and games structure. They went down to Dublin to see John Costello to see the model that’s in Dublin and they don’t agree with the debate that’s out there about Dublin and the funding.

“The funding going into Dublin is to maintain participation levels in the organisation, which is key. To sound boring myself about this, there are other factors that play into Dublin’s success. One is a very competitive and successful games programme which is driven, in fairness, by the capacity abilities that they have in the county.”

Horan also revealed that the two sides promoted from Division 3 of the football league next year may have a route to compete for Sam Maguire in 2020.

The proposed two-tier championship plans at the moment indicate teams in Division 3 and 4 must reach their provincial final next season to move into the All-Ireland race.

But the GAA President indicated that it may be better for the All-Ireland split after the provincial championships, based on the 2020 league finishing positions rather than the starting race.

“That’s a minor tweak that could happen and I’d be inclined to say it will happen that it’s where you finish. Then that gives momentum to the league in the start of the year into the championship rather than waiting until the following year.

“The amendments will be done between now and the motions will be finally put together for the Central Council meeting in September to be ready for October (for Special Congress).”

