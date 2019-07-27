Ciarán Archer stars again with 2-6 against Galway as Dublin's U20s book All-Ireland final spot

Dublin 2-14

Galway 1-10

Daragh Small reports from Pearse Park

PADRAIC JOYCE’S GALWAY have missed out on the All-Ireland U-20 final after a seven-point semi-final defeat to Dublin at Pearse Park in Longford.

Galway had more possession and chances in front of goal in the first half but went in trailing 2-6 to 1-4 at half-time. They had already registered six wides and despite Brian Harlowe’s strike they were five points in arrears.

Ciarán Archer was the star for Dublin and he scored 2-3 before the break. Galway took over at the start of the second half but Dublin remained composed and Archer finished with 2-6 in a brilliant personal display.

Galway captain Seán Mulkerrin opted to play with the breeze in the first half, but his side were rattled early.

Dublin looked to play high balls into the Galway full-back line and they profited with a couple of goals from the powerful Archer.

The St Maurs clubman scored a free in the third minute and one minute later Brian O’Leary fielded the high ball from Karl Lynch Bissett and he fed Archer who drove his shot high into Oran Burke’s net.

Galway were reeling and then another speculative ball in was caught by Archer who got past a few Galway defenders and scored beneath the advancing Burke. It was 2-1 to 0-0 in the sixth minute and Galway didn’t score for another seven minutes.

Tony Gill had just sent a shot wide before he opened his side’s account.

Nevertheless, Padraig Costello quickly added a second Galway point while the Galway goal came in the 17th minute.

Harlowe began the move, exchanged passes with Gill and Darragh Silke and placed his finish neatly into the top-right corner.

Galway were within two but efforts from Archer and Ross McGarry (two) settled the men from the capital again.

Matthew Tierney scored his first point and Gill tagged on his second but with Archer and O’Leary both on target towards the end of the half, Dublin took a 2-6 to 1-4 lead into the break.

Pádraig Costello scored on the resumption and it was the beginning on a five-point blitz from Galway. Rory Cunningham’s second point was the highlight and the teams were level after that in the 42nd minute.

But Archer scored a free and substitute David Lacey gave Dublin a two-point advantage.

There was more to come and points from Archer and Brian O’Leary pushed the lead out further with Liam Boyle bringing the gap back to a goal.

But there was a hint of desperation about Galway in the closing stages while Dublin picked off the scores. Ross McGarry, Niall O’Leary, Archer and James Doran found the range and they cruised to a comfortable win in the end.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciarán Archer 2-6 (0-4f), Ross McGarry 0-3, Brian O’Leary 0-2, David Lacey 0-1, Niall O’Leary 0-1, James Doran 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Brian Harlowe 1-0, Tony Gill 0-3, Padraig Costello 0-3 (0-2f), Rory Cunningham 0-2, Matthew Tierney 0-1, Liam Boyle 0-1

Dublin:

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Darren Maher (St Patrick’s Donabate)

3. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Neil Matthews (Erin’s Isle)

5. Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

4. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

7. Seán Lambe (St Vincent’s)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)

9. Donal Ryan (Na Fianna)

10. Niall O’Leary (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Karl Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnóg)

12. James Doran (Na Fianna)

13. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)

14. Ciarán Archer (St Maurs)

15. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Substitutes:

20. David Lacey (Na Fianna) for Ryan (45)

17. Aaron Lynch (St Sylvester’s) for Maher (45)

22. Harry Ladd (Lucan Sarsfields) for B O’Leary (63).

Galway:

1. Oran Burke (Corofin)

2. Ross Mahon (Corofin)

3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)

4. Eoghan McFadden (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

5. Liam Boyle (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

6. Ciarán Potter (Annaghdown)

7. Jack Kirrane (Milltown)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

8. Matthias Barrett (Noamh Anna Leitir Móir)

9. Brian Harlowe (St Michaels)

14. Liam Costello (Milltown)

12. Tony Gill (Corofin)

11. Darragh Silke (Corofin)

13. Pádraig Costello (Dunmore MacHales)

15. Rory Cunningham (St Brendans)

Substitutes:

17. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for Kirrane (7)

23. Conor Newell (Corofin) for Harlowe (29)

19. Conor Campbell (Claregalway) for Potter (40)

18. Mikey O’Brien (Headford) for Glynn (48)

22. Eoin Mannion (Milltown) for Gill (50)

21. Ben O’Connell (Tuam Stars) for L Costello (58).

Referee: Pádraig Hughes (Armagh).

