Brilliant Galway knock Dublin out at All-Ireland football quarter-final stage

Galway 0-17

Dublin 0-16

A SENSATIONAL SATURDAY night in Croke Park, Galway producing a stunning comeback to advance and dumping the champions Dublin out in the process.

It was a remarkable outcome, the first time since 2009 that Dublin have exited the All-Ireland championship before the semi-final stage has occurred.

Galway lost Sean Kelly to injury in the first-half, needed Shane Walsh to battle through the pain barrier, and were four points in arrears at half-time, 0-11 to 0-7. But during a thrilling second half, they reeled Dublin in incrementally, outscoring the kingpins by 0-6 to 0-2 after the 55th minute.

Dublin were in front by four at the break, and had enjoyed a five-point advantage after 21 minutes. That was reflective of their strong play, a statement of intent issued early on with Jack McCaffrey, James McCarthy and Paul Mannion all brought in from the start. They got scores from plenty sources, their slick atttacking play leaving them 0-6 to 0-2 in front after 13 minutes. Cormac Costello and Sean Bugler looked sharp, with Dublin gaining control through Stephen Cluxton’s accuracy from kickouts.

Shane Walsh swung over a couple of beautiful points into Hill 16 to keep Galway in touch, while John Maher was prominent around the middle. Galway got the gap down to three in the 29th minute, Bugler and Costello pushed Dublin back ahead by five, before a Walsh free rounded the scoring off for the half.

Galway got an early second-half boost from throw-in with a point through Cillian McDaid, who was in outstanding form after the break, but their shooting was poor at times during the third quarter. Paul Conroy cut the gap to one in the 50th minute, but Dublin appeared to steady their challenge as John Small and Con O’Callaghan both split the posts.

Galway were not to be deterred. They gained serious momentum as they hounded Dublin on their own kickout, a Walsh free on 59, McDaid shot on 60, and Cein Darcy on 61, drawing the teams level at 0-14 apiece.

It was pulsating stuff at this stage, Ross McGarry restoring Dublin’s advantage, Dylan McHugh showing the leadership to tie the game again for Galway.

And they kept that initiative as substitutes Johnny Heaney and Tomo Culhane provided the impetus off the bench, their points sending Galway two clear.

Injury-time was frantic, Galway turned over Dublin on a couple of occasions but couldn’t retain possession as Dublin mounted attacks. O’Callaghan grabbed one point but saw one late shot tail wide and ultimately Galway’s heroic defending frequently crowded Dublin out as they searched for gaps.

Time ran out on their challenge, a dramatic defeat for the champions and a major jolt to the championship as a whole. Galway will surf a wave of confidence into the semi-finals in a fortnight, the Sam Maguire race suddenly has an extra layer of intrigue to it.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-7 (0-4f), Cillian McDaid 0-3, Dylan McHugh 0-1, John Maher 0-1, Paul Conroy 0-1, Matthew Tierney 0-1 (0-1 mark), Cein Darcy 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1, Tomo Culhane 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Con O’Callaghan 0-4 (0-2 mark, 0-1f), Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Seán Bugler 0-2, John Small 0-1 (0-1 mark), Brian Fenton 0-1, Paul Mannion 0-1, Ross McGarry 0-1.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bhearna), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin), 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

9. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn), 10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

22. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for Kelly (inj) (21)

24. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal) for Finnerty (47)

23. Johnny Heaney (Killanin) for Tierney (54)

21. Cian Hernon (Bhearna) for Fitzgerald (60)

25. Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Walsh (inj) (65)

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 4. Sean MacMahon (Raheny), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 19. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 20. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street) 11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles) 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

18. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 7. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Subs

15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for Mannion (48)

21. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for Scully (53)

9. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s) for McCaffrey (59)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) for Costello (66)



Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)