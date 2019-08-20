This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Win our great All-Ireland final prize - tickets to Dublin v Kerry plus a night in the four-star Brooks Hotel

The42 Members will automatically be entered in the hat for our monthly prize draw.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 6:05 PM
36 minutes ago 2,010 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4775190

SplitDublinInTwo

WHEN TWO TRIBES go to war… trying to get a ticket is Mission: Impossible.

This year’s All-Ireland football final pairing could hardly have been scripted better: Dublin, chasing a historic five-in-a-row, up against their dearest rivals and the team with more incentive than anyone else to stop them, Kerry.

Sky blue and navy versus green and gold — the countdown to 1 September is on.

And so we’re delighted to announce that our September prize draw, exclusive to The42 Members, will send one lucky winner to Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

Along with a pair of tickets to the latest unmissable chapter in the Dublin v Kerry rivalry, the winner will also be treated to an overnight stay for two that night in the four-star Brooks Hotel in Dublin, with a meal in the Jasmine bar, and a full Irish breakfast the following morning.

If you have already joined up as a member, you don’t need to do anything. You’ll be automatically entered into this draw and we’ll contact the winner with the good news on Thursday, 29 August.

If you haven’t joined up as a member yet, don’t worry, there’s still time — join up before noon on 29 August and we’ll make sure your name is in the hat too.

For more info on The42 Membership and all of the great benefits you get, click here, or visit members.the42.ie to sign up.

– Congratulations to Robbie Dunne who won our August Members draw for two tickets to the All-Ireland senior hurling final along with a stay in Brooks Hotel.

Become A Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie