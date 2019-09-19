Three All-Ireland winners in club action last night just three days after Croke Park glory

Cuala duo Byrne and Dunne and Skerries Harps' Lyndsey Davey. Source: Inpho.

JUST THREE DAYS after climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand, it was back to club duty for three of Dublin’s All-Ireland champions last night.

Player of the Match in Sunday’s decider against Galway, Lyndsey Davey, was flying the flag for Skerries Harps, but they fell to Martha Byrne and Jennifer Dunne’s Cuala in their Dublin intermediate championship semi-final.

Big win for our Intermediate footballers in the @dublinladiesg championship semi final v @SkerriesHarps tonight.

Well done ladies. pic.twitter.com/ah820y26Fa — Cuala GAA (@CualaCLG) September 18, 2019

Southside outfit Cuala — All-Ireland junior club semi-finalists in 2017 — were 7-15 to 2-4 winners at Meadowvale on a sunny evening, meaning more joy for Byrne and Dunne, who both started as Mick Bohan’s Dublin secured an All-Ireland three-in-a-row after a 2-3 to 0-4 win over Galway in front of 56,114 three days ago.

From Croke Park last Sunday and through this week’s celebrations, they now march on to the county decider in Fingallians this Sunday, where they’ll go head-to-head with Clan Na Gael for the silverware [throw-in 6pm].

It’s understood that the Dublin LGFA board had no choice but to play off the championship as soon as possible, with Leinster clashes set in stone.

30-year-old Davy was instrumental in Sunday’s win over the Tribe, chipping in with a point and setting up plenty more including Hannah O’Neill’s crucial second-half goal.

2018 All-Star defender Byrne, as always, was ever-present at corner back, while 19-year-old Dunne was effective around the middle before making way for 2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy at half time.

In similar circumstances earlier this summer, several Cork stars were back in club action just over 24 hour after their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to the Sky Blues at HQ as Éire Óg and West Cork went head-to-head.

Talk about incredible commitment. On Monday night, just over 24 hours after @CorkLGFA lost to Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final, Cork players were in county c'ship action. Photo shows Cork team-mates, @EimearScally15 of @EireOgCork03 up against Niamh Cotter of @westcorkladies.. pic.twitter.com/0zc21L3nz1 — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) August 27, 2019

Niamh Cotter, Martina O’Brien, Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Libby Coppinger and Emma Spillane all featured for West Cork, while Eimear Scally led the way for Éire Óg that night.

Aisling Hutchings and Orla Finn were on club duty for Fermoy and Kinsale that night, too.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!