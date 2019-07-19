Archer's 3-8 steers Dublin young guns to first-ever Leinster U20 crown against Laois

Dublin 4-18

Laois 0-17

Conor McKenna reports from O’Connor Park, Tullamore

DUBLIN’S U20 FOOTBALLERS were crowned Leinster champions for the first time in their history, after a 13-point victory over Laois in what were wet conditions for football in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Ciaran Archer was magnificent for the victors scoring 3-8 over the course of the game, as Dublin had way too much for Laois, who will be disappointed with their performance on the day.

Dublin scored the opening four points of the game to give themselves an early lead, with Karl Lynch Bissett, Sean Lambe, Ross McGarry and Archer finding the target, before Diarmuid Whelan opened Laois’s account.

Michael Doran and Archer then traded scores, before Laois registered four successive points to give themselves the lead for the first time in the game.

Dublin responded with four points of their own however and had built up a 0-9 to 0-6 point lead when Archer found the net for the game’s first goal in the 24th minute after a poor kick-out from the Laois goalkeeper, and they held a 1-11 to 0-8 point lead at the interval.

Archer celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dublin were completely dominant after the break and the victors’ second goal came in the 42nd minute courtesy of Archer, after Ross McGarry’s shot was saved and they had a third goal seven minutes later, when Kieran Kennedy’s beat Laois goalkeeper Matthew Byron.

Laois were then reduced to 14 men in the 52nd minute, when wing-back Colin Slevin was shown a straight red card by the referee and Billy O’Loughlin’s side had only pride to play for at this juncture.

Dublin were awarded a penalty when Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne was fouled by Eoin Dunne and Archer sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the resulting spot kick to complete his hat-trick.

Tom Grey’s side finished the game with 14 men when O’Cofaigh Byrne was shown a black card in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Dublin eased to a comfortable 13-point victory and will face Connacht champions Galway in the semi-final, while Laois’s season is over following this defeat.

Dublin's Kieran Kennedy and Diarmuid Whelan of Laois. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Archer 3-8 (7f, 1 pen), James Doran 0-3, Kieran Kennedy 1-0, Brian O’Leary 0-2, Ross McGarry 0-2 (1f), Karl Lynch Bissett 0-1, Niall O’Leary 0-1, Sean Lambe 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: Diarmuid Whelan 0-8 (6f), Alan Kinsella 0-2, Mark Barry 0-2 (1f), Jack Owens 0-1, Eoin Dunne 0-1, Niall Dunne 0-1, Michael Doran 0-1, Ronan Coffey 0-1.

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Darren Maher (St Patrick’s Donabate)

3. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)

4. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

5. Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

6. Neil Matthews (Erin’s Isle)

7. Sean Lambe (St Vincent’s)

8. Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)

9. Donal Ryan (Na Fianna)

10. Niall O’Leary (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Karl Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnóg)

12. James Doran (Na Fianna)

13. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)

14. Ciaran Archer (St Maurs)

15. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs

20. David Lacey (Na Fianna) for Donal Ryan (43)

22. Harry Ladd (Lucan Sarsfields) for Brian O’Leary (55)

17. Aaron Lynch (St. Sylvesters) for Darren Maher (55)

18. Conor Kinsella (Kilmacud Crokes) for Eoin O’Dea (57)

23. Mark Lavin (Lucan Sarsfields) for Niall O’Leary (60)

24. Sean Foran (Whitehall Colmcilles) for Kieran Kennedy (60)

Laois

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)

2. Michael Dowling (Portlaoise)

3. Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan)

4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

5. Colin Slevin (Portarlington)

6. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)

7. Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s)

8. Robert Tyrrell (Camross)

9. Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis)

10. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

11. Michael Doran (Killeshin)

12. Ronan Coffey (Portarlington)

13. Alan Kinsella (Courtwood)

14. Dan McCormack (O’Dempseys)

15. Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey)

Subs

18. Jack Owens (Emo) for Michael Doran (36)

17. Niall Dunne (Courtwood) for Dan McCormack (38)

19. Jason Maher (Portlaoise) for Ronan Coffey (48)

22. Kevin Byrne (Ballylinan) for Lacey (55)

23. Ross Brennan (Portlaoise) for Brophy (58)

24. Jack Lacey (St. Joseph’s) for Mohan (58).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!