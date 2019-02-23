This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Player ratings: Here's how we rated Dublin's comfortable win over Mayo

Dublin picked up their second win of the competition in Croke Park tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 10:32 PM
30 minutes ago 1,540 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509687

Dublin

Evan Comerford

8Our Rating

Stopped a 32nd-minute spot kick from Jason Doherty with a low save to his right. Stephen Cluxton's understudy looked assured under the high ball and his kick-outs were on the money.

6

David Byrne

8Our Rating

Held Andy Moran scoreless and rarely looked under pressure in his first appearance of the season. A very good display by the corner-back.

6

Michael Fitzsimons

7Our Rating

Was beaten to a few balls out in front by Reape, but Fitzsimons tackled well and forced the young full-forward into taking pot-shots from difficult angles.

6

Jonny Cooper

6Our Rating

Playing in the full-back line tonight, Cooper hauled down Jason Doherty for a penalty in the first-half but got himself on plenty of ball coming out of defence and didn't concede a score from play.

6

Jack McCaffrey

8Our Rating

Was a threat for Dublin from deep. He scored a point and set-up another few scoring chances with his pacey runs down the wing. 

6

Cian O'Sullivan

7Our Rating

From centre-back he tracked Aidan O'Shea around the field. Mayo's offensive approach meant that O'Sullivan wasn't afforded the chance to play his usual sweeping role in front of the full-back line.

6

Eoin Murchan

7Our Rating

Murchan showed his versatility by lining out at wing-back tonight. He kept McDonagh under wraps for the majority of the game, conceding 0-1 off the forward.

6

Brian Fenton

8Our Rating

Took a while to get going but he got himself on a lot of ball in the second-half and clipped over a fine point.

6

Darren Gavin

7Our Rating

Edged his dual with Donie Vaughan and looks to be developing into a very good accomplice for Fenton in midfield.

6

Brian Howard

6Our Rating

Himself and Lee Keegan effectively cancelled one another out in the middle third. 

6

Con O'Callaghan

7Our Rating

Kicked a fine score after a strong run through the heart of the Mayo defence and had a good battle with Boyle throughout.

6

Niall Scully

7Our Rating

Was Dublin's most creative forward and put a couple of quality passes into the full-forward line. Didn't allow Durcan set up Mayo attacks from the half-back line.

6

Paul Mannion

6Our Rating

Was relatively quiet by his high standards before he was replaced by Andrews in the 57th minute. Scored two points, including one from play, and had a goal chance well saved by Hennelly.

6

Cormac Costello

9Our Rating

Bagged 1-4 on the way to collecting his second man-of-the-match award in four games. He turned Higgins on a number of occasions and was a menace throughout. On the downside, he missed three frees - dropping two short and sending one wide.

6

Ciaran Kilkenny

6Our Rating

He looked well short of his best which is understandable given it was Kilkenny's first outing of the year. Was a dangerous option for high ball into the full-forward line, but little came off for him today. He'll get better in the coming weeks as he rediscovers his match sharpness.

6

Subs

Dean Rock - 6
Paddy Andrews – 6
Sean Bugler – Not on long enough to be rated. 
Darren Daly - Not on long enough to be rated. 
Michael Darragh Macauley - Not on long enough to be rated. 

Mayo

Rob Hennelly

9Our Rating

On what was his first game at Croke Park since the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, Hennelly enjoyed an excellent outing. He made six crucial saves and finished as Mayo's joint-top scorer with two points. 

6

Brendan Harrison

7Our Rating

Did a good job in the full-back line on Mannion and held the All-Star to a point from play.

6

Ger Cafferkey

6Our Rating

Defended well on Kilkenny before injury cut his game short in the 20th minute.

6

Keith Higgins

6Our Rating

Endured a testing night on Costello, who skinned the defender on a couple of occasions in the first period and bagged a goal. Higgins did tighten up after the break.

6

Lee Keegan

6Our Rating

He spent 10 minutes of the first-half in the sin bin for a body check on Darren Gavin. Had a good tussle with Howard throughout.

6

Colm Boyle

7Our Rating

Boyle picked up O'Callaghan from centre-back and put in a decent shift, winning a few important turnovers. He also accidentally floored an umpire behind the goals, forcing the official to be stretchered off.

6

Paddy Durcan

6Our Rating

Scully's movement and work-rate kept Durcan busy and he didn't bomb forward as much as he'd have liked. Sent a first-half shot at the posts wide.

6

Matthew Ruane

7Our Rating

Was assigned a man-marking job on Fenton and did okay, although he faded in the final quarter.

6

Donal Vaughan

6Our Rating

Spent the first-half at midfield and reverted to wing-back in the second period after Durcan went off. Broke the line a few times with his accustomary runs forward.

6

Aidan O'Shea

7Our Rating

Enjoyed a strong start before he faded out of the game. O'Shea got on plenty of ball inside his own half but didn't threaten Dublin much at the far end.

6

Ciaran Treacy

5Our Rating

Didn't have too much involvement before his departure near the end of the first-half due to injury.

6

Jason Doherty

6Our Rating

Won a first-half penalty that he took himself and had saved by Comerford. Doherty was Mayo's most industrious inside forward on a difficult night for the Westerners. 

6

Brian Reape

5Our Rating

If he brought his shooting boots he could have finished the game with three points but his shot selection and execution was poor. He'll want to move on from this one quickly.

6

Andy Moran

6Our Rating

Moran didn't see much ball on a night where Mayo failed to supply their inside line with quality deliveries. Was replaced by Fergal Boland in the 59th minute.

6

Subs

Chris Barrett – 7
Kevin McLoughlin – 6
Seamus O’Shea – 6
Fergal Boland - Not on long enough to be rated.
Stephen Coen - Not on long enough to be rated

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Gatland hails 'special' Wales players after downing England
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie