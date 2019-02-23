Player ratings: Here's how we rated Dublin's comfortable win over Mayo

Dublin
8Our Rating Stopped a 32nd-minute spot kick from Jason Doherty with a low save to his right. Stephen Cluxton's understudy looked assured under the high ball and his kick-outs were on the money.
8Our Rating Held Andy Moran scoreless and rarely looked under pressure in his first appearance of the season. A very good display by the corner-back.
7Our Rating Was beaten to a few balls out in front by Reape, but Fitzsimons tackled well and forced the young full-forward into taking pot-shots from difficult angles.
6Our Rating Playing in the full-back line tonight, Cooper hauled down Jason Doherty for a penalty in the first-half but got himself on plenty of ball coming out of defence and didn't concede a score from play.
8Our Rating Was a threat for Dublin from deep. He scored a point and set-up another few scoring chances with his pacey runs down the wing.
7Our Rating From centre-back he tracked Aidan O'Shea around the field. Mayo's offensive approach meant that O'Sullivan wasn't afforded the chance to play his usual sweeping role in front of the full-back line.
7Our Rating Murchan showed his versatility by lining out at wing-back tonight. He kept McDonagh under wraps for the majority of the game, conceding 0-1 off the forward.
8Our Rating Took a while to get going but he got himself on a lot of ball in the second-half and clipped over a fine point.
7Our Rating Edged his dual with Donie Vaughan and looks to be developing into a very good accomplice for Fenton in midfield.
6Our Rating Himself and Lee Keegan effectively cancelled one another out in the middle third.
7Our Rating Kicked a fine score after a strong run through the heart of the Mayo defence and had a good battle with Boyle throughout.
7Our Rating Was Dublin's most creative forward and put a couple of quality passes into the full-forward line. Didn't allow Durcan set up Mayo attacks from the half-back line.
6Our Rating Was relatively quiet by his high standards before he was replaced by Andrews in the 57th minute. Scored two points, including one from play, and had a goal chance well saved by Hennelly.
9Our Rating Bagged 1-4 on the way to collecting his second man-of-the-match award in four games. He turned Higgins on a number of occasions and was a menace throughout. On the downside, he missed three frees - dropping two short and sending one wide.
6Our Rating He looked well short of his best which is understandable given it was Kilkenny's first outing of the year. Was a dangerous option for high ball into the full-forward line, but little came off for him today. He'll get better in the coming weeks as he rediscovers his match sharpness.
Subs
Dean Rock - 6
Paddy Andrews – 6
Sean Bugler – Not on long enough to be rated.
Darren Daly - Not on long enough to be rated.
Michael Darragh Macauley - Not on long enough to be rated.
Mayo
9Our Rating On what was his first game at Croke Park since the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, Hennelly enjoyed an excellent outing. He made six crucial saves and finished as Mayo's joint-top scorer with two points.
7Our Rating Did a good job in the full-back line on Mannion and held the All-Star to a point from play.
6Our Rating Defended well on Kilkenny before injury cut his game short in the 20th minute.
6Our Rating Endured a testing night on Costello, who skinned the defender on a couple of occasions in the first period and bagged a goal. Higgins did tighten up after the break.
6Our Rating He spent 10 minutes of the first-half in the sin bin for a body check on Darren Gavin. Had a good tussle with Howard throughout.
7Our Rating Boyle picked up O'Callaghan from centre-back and put in a decent shift, winning a few important turnovers. He also accidentally floored an umpire behind the goals, forcing the official to be stretchered off.
6Our Rating Scully's movement and work-rate kept Durcan busy and he didn't bomb forward as much as he'd have liked. Sent a first-half shot at the posts wide.
7Our Rating Was assigned a man-marking job on Fenton and did okay, although he faded in the final quarter.
6Our Rating Spent the first-half at midfield and reverted to wing-back in the second period after Durcan went off. Broke the line a few times with his accustomary runs forward.
7Our Rating Enjoyed a strong start before he faded out of the game. O'Shea got on plenty of ball inside his own half but didn't threaten Dublin much at the far end.
5Our Rating Didn't have too much involvement before his departure near the end of the first-half due to injury.
6Our Rating Won a first-half penalty that he took himself and had saved by Comerford. Doherty was Mayo's most industrious inside forward on a difficult night for the Westerners.
5Our Rating If he brought his shooting boots he could have finished the game with three points but his shot selection and execution was poor. He'll want to move on from this one quickly.
6Our Rating Moran didn't see much ball on a night where Mayo failed to supply their inside line with quality deliveries. Was replaced by Fergal Boland in the 59th minute.
Subs
Chris Barrett – 7
Kevin McLoughlin – 6
Seamus O’Shea – 6
Fergal Boland - Not on long enough to be rated.
Stephen Coen - Not on long enough to be rated
