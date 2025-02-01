'That hunger can be infectious': Dublin's new faces set for Donegal test after Mayo win

AFTER A WINTER of change, new faces are in focus for Dublin.

James McCarthy and Brian Fenton retired from inter-county football in December. Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey are unlikely to play in 2025. Conversations are ongoing with Mick Fitzsimons and John Small.

Dessie Farrell has introduced 16 new players to the league panel. More could follow, with Cuala’s All-Ireland club winners on the Dublin manager’s radar.

Last Saturday night’s league opener against Mayo at Croke Park was the first glimpse of several of these fresh faces on the inter-county stage. Dublin ran out 1-17 to 1-15 winners, with tonight’s trip to Donegal the next test for the new guard.

For fans not present at GAA HQ last weekend, it’s probably the first chance to acquaint themselves with the 2025 additions. The Mayo clash was live on TG4, but many people were left unable to watch due to technical issues amidst Storm Éowyn. The Irish language broadcaster will show tonight’s game live from Ballybofey.

While Seán Bugler stole the show against Mayo with seven points from play, Kevin Lahiff was among the other standouts on his league debut. He was one of four late additions to the starting team, all making their first appearances in the competition.

The St Jude’s man — who replaced his brother Tom in the starting fifteen — scored 1-2 in an impressive display. Lahiff enjoyed a dream start: inside 70 seconds, he palmed home a goal into Hill 16 after good work from the returning Eoghan O’Donnell.

Eoghan O'Donnell sets up Kevin Lahiff to palm home Dublin's first goal of 2025 🙌#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/kbe1JMN52A — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 25, 2025

Lahiff kicked a point in the 12th minute, and opened the second-half scoring with a fisted effort. His athleticism and darting runs from wing forward proved influential, and he is certainly one to watch this year.

The aforementioned O’Donnell was quite effective at full forward. The former Dublin hurling captain has rejoined Farrell’s footballers, having previously featured in the summer of 2022. While he didn’t score on his league debut, O’Donnell was a focal point through his 66 minutes on the field. He showed great vision to set Lahiff up for the early goal, and was a physical, athletic presence throughout.

The Whitehall Colmcille dual star was denied a goal of his own just before his departure: Mayo ‘keeper Colm Reape stepped up with a big save as O’Donnell muscled free from Sam Callinan and Enda Hession to attempt from a tight angle.

Eoghan O'Donnell in action against Sam Callinan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

James Madden showed promise on his first appearance for the Dublin senior footballers. After six years in the AFL with Brisbane Lions, the Ballyboden St Enda’s player is re-adjusting to the round ball. While Dublin were fluid, he generally played in midfield alongside Killian McGinnis, and his powerful, driving runs caused problems for Mayo.

One of such was in the 27th minute, but under pressure from Donncha McHugh, Madden mis-soloed, and separately, the Dubs were pinged for a 3v3 incursion. His early turnover on Conor Reid was perfectly executed, the 25-year-old making up ground and getting the hand in from behind as his Mayo opponent lined up a shot.

Like Madden, O’Donnell and Lahiff, goalkeeper Gavin Sheridan got the nod to start late on. The St Brigid’s man came in for Evan Comerford as the Dublin shot-stopping battle heats up. The legendary Stephen Cluxton has recommitted for 2025, but is currently on the comeback trail from minor knee surgery. David O’Hanlon has been another understudy of late.

Sheridan was a somewhat left-field debutant. He looked to join attacks and exploit the 12 v 11 opportunity in the new rules. He kicked a wide from play in the first half, and miscued a ’45 late on. Conor Reid rounded him for the goal, while Sheridan had mixed fortunes under high balls. Some misjudgements stick in the memory: he flapped at one or two long deliveries in the first half, and almost gifted Stephen Coen a goal on the restart as he fisted directly into his path. But he did show potential, and it will be interesting to see who Farrell puts his faith in between the posts over the coming weeks.

Dublin goalkeeper Gavin Sheridan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Brian O’Leary was also industrious on his full league debut, while Davy Byrne slotted seamlessly back into defence after his year out.

Luke Breathnach led the bench impact with two brilliant points to close out the win, while Sean Lowry was another of the new guard to get valuable minutes in the legs.

McGinnis, Greg McEnaney — with 0-2 — and Theo Clancy were among the other less established players to feature pominently, and in all, it was a good first step for this new-look Dublin side.

“It was different sort of night for us — a lot of new lads in the mix and fellas who hadn’t previously established themselves in the starting team getting opportunities so delighted for them how it went,” Farrrell reflected afterwards.

“It has been a very positive experience. There is new energy and new blood around the place, it sort of brings you back to brass tacks and you see the hunger and the appetite that’s there, that can be infectious and contagious in terms of rubbing off on other lads.

“Our focus has to turn to the here and now and what the future is. We’re trying to build that depth in the panel again and nurture young players and emerging talent, trying to get them up to speed as quickly as we possibly can to keep that competitive edge within the squad. Ultimately, that makes us competitive then when we come to competition.

“It’s been an enjoyable experience so far.”

This evening brings another opportunity for Dubin’s new faces to stake a claim, but a huge test awaits in Ballybofey.