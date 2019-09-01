Dublin player ratings: McCaffrey delivers one of the great All-Ireland final performances

Stephen Cluxton 9Our Rating One of the 37-year-old's greatest performances for Dublin. He saved a first-half penalty, set-up their goal with a long kick-out before making a stunning tip onto the crossbar to deny Paul Murphy a goal in the second-half. 6 Your

David Byrne 7Our Rating Effectively played as a half-back due to Kerry's two-man full-forward line and kept Gavin White quiet early on. Shipped possession to Tommy Walsh for Killian Spillane's green flag.

Jonny Cooper 5Our Rating Was dismissed for the second time in an All-Ireland final following his black card in the 2016 decider. Had endured a difficult start on Clifford and fouled the Fossa man for a penalty.

Michael Fitzsimons 8Our Rating Started on Paul Geaney but was switched onto Clifford after Cooper's early struggles. Conceded just a point to the All-Star forward and had the physicality and pace to stick with him.

Jack McCaffrey 10Our Rating Scored 1-3 and greatly benefited from being employed in a more advanced position. The best outfield player on the field by some distance, everything he touched in this game turned to gold.

James McCarthy 7 - Made a couple of mistakes in possession and conceded a few scores from O’Shea. He spent the final quarter marking Tommy Walsh on the edge of the square. Cleared a Paul Geaney shot off the line after 10 minutes.

John Small 7Our Rating Picked up Stephen O'Brien as expected and did a decent job after being booked on 30 minutes. Replaced by Eoin Murchan was a blood sub in the 58th minute and didn't return.

Brian Fenton 6Our Rating Failed to score in a championship game for the first time this season. He was well marshalled by Jack Barry and will need to find a way to get himself more involved the next day out.

Michael Darragh MacAuley 6Our Rating Had a couple of early drives at Kerry but was outmuscled by Moran in centre-field. He was the first Dublin man taken off, replaced by Paddy Small after 52 minutes.

Niall Scully 7Our Rating Himself and O Beaglaoich largely kept each other out of the game. Gave the handpass for McCaffrey's goal and had a hand in two Dublin scores in the first-half.

Ciaran Kilkenny 7Our Rating Worked hard but the majority of his possessions came too far out from goal but he was involved in a few scores. He created an O'Callaghan point late in the first period. Gavin Crowley was a good match for the Dublin ace and didn't give him much.

Brian Howard 8Our Rating Made a glorious fetch from a Cluxton restart that set-up McCaffrey's goal. He was heavily involved in the game and spent most of the first period as an extra defender when Kerry attacked. One of Dublin's best players on a day when many of them underperformed.

Paul Mannion 7Our Rating Faced a very difficult physical challenge in Morley and he scored two of his four shots at the posts. His impact reduced as the game went on.

Con O'Callaghan 6Our Rating He was in Footballer of the Year form heading into this game and will be disappointed to score just one point. He had an early goal chance saved and didn't get much more opportunities to take on Tom O'Sullivan.

Dean Rock 8Our Rating While he missed a late free from a difficult angle, he finished with 0-10 including three from play. Dublin's most potent forward, Rock has a habit of showing well in All-Ireland finals.

Subs

Paddy Small 7Our Rating Dropped a late chance to win the game short but he got himself on plenty of ball and looked threatening.

Eoin Murchan 8Our Rating Came on as a temporary sub for Small and did well after his introduction. Brought plenty of urgency coming out of defence when Dublin really needed it.

Diarmuid Connolly 6Our Rating Dropped an outside the boot strike wide from distance when Dublin were desperately searching for an equaliser.

Not long enough to be rated: Cormac Costello, Kevin McManamon

Manager

Jim Gavin 7Our Rating Unlike previous seasons, Gavin hasn't been getting a major impact off the bench and it transpired again today. Dublin struggled initially on Clifford and Geaney before they made switches that quietened both forwards. They expertly used McCaffrey in an almost free-role around the middle third.

