Vital win for Dublin as they bounce back with 1-21 tally against Roscommon

Dublin 1-21 (1-5-11)

Roscommon 2-7 (2-1-5)

Kevin Egan reports from Dr. Hyde Park

THE TENSION IN the air was palpable as the crowd of just under 8,000 gathered in Roscommon today.

Dublin may have had a dismal league up to this point, with the absence of Con O’Callaghan only heightening the relegation fears surrounding Ger Brennan’s side, but throughout their history Roscommon have worn the mantle as favouritism as comfortably as a medieval rat helmet, and right on cue, the Rossies were dismantled by Dublin, leaving them arguably the more concerned of the two counties about relegation as they left the ground.

It would still take a lot to go wrong for that to happen. Head to head wins over Armagh and Galway could yet prove invaluable, and the injection of quality from the St. Brigid’s contingent should be a boost.

That said, three players from the All-Ireland club finalists started this game, with two of them (Ruaidhrí Fallon and Conor Hand) withdrawn after making very little impact, though Conor Carroll performed well in goals – albeit that wasn’t a problem position, with Aaron Brady faring well there in recent weeks.

But what of the victors?

Well, even at a venue that has been one of the more likely to be affected by wind and so subject to large turnarounds on the scoreboard, 1-14 to 1-1 was nothing more than a fair reflection of Dublin’s dominance.

It wasn’t in terms of possession, where Roscommon had plenty of ball, even if they couldn’t quite figure out how to use it.

Through a combination of excellent Dublin pressure and poor shot selection, ten chances in a row were spurned, the most glaring a goal effort from Enda Smith that was brilliantly parried by Hugh O’Sullivan, and the rebound from which Diarmuid Murtagh struck the post.

It was all a stark contrast with the sharpness and precision of the Dubs at the other end. Their running was direct and straight, and their much-lamented issues with two-point shooting were brushed aside as five kicks from outside the arc (from eight attempts) were sent over Conor Carroll’s crossbar.

In the case of Hugh O’Sullivan’s sublime strike from well out on the left wing, it was all about accuracy, but in the main Dublin did a wonderful job of setting up those ideal kicks in the 40 to 45 metre range, duly converted by Niall Scully, Seán Bugler, Paddy Small and Eoin Kennedy.

Luke Breathnach and Daire Cregg each took advantage of a break of the ball, pouncing on a blocked Killian McGinnis shot and a Conor Hand effort off the post to score.

But with their hopes on life support, Roscommon needed to start sharply after half-time. Instead Dublin, having already let the air of the tyres of the Rossie bandwagon, promptly added a clamp to the wheels for good measure, in the form of the first three points after the restart.

Clever screens and movement were involved in Killian McGinnis and Charlie McMorrow both traversing the black spot from close range, and a hit-and-hope effort from 55 metres that was sent wide by Ronan Daly illustrated Roscommon’s desperation.

Diarmuid Murtagh struck an excellent double and Dylan Ruane found the net at the end of an incisive attacking move, but Dublin were able to keep the scoreboard moving, time and again moving players over and back across the broken line on either side of the field to discombobulate the Roscommon defence and keep them comfortable throughout.

Scorers for Dublin: Niall Scully 0-4 (1 2pt play, 0-2f), Luke Breathnach 1-1, Seán Bugler 0-4 (1 2pt play), Paddy Small 0-3 (1 2pt play, 0-1f), Killian McGinnis 0-2, Hugh O’Sullivan 0-2 (1 2pt free), Eoin Kennedy 0-2 (1 2pt play), Charlie McMorrow 0-1, Alex Gavin 0-1, Ross McGarry 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Daire Cregg 1-1, Dylan Ruane 1-0, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-2 (1 2pt play), Robert Heneghan 0-1, Caelim Keogh 0-1, Eoin Colleran 0-1, Senan Lambe 0-1.

Dublin

16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf), 2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

7. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 6. Brian Howard (Raheny), 19. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

22. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St.), 11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh), 8. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock

23. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps), 13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 10. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St. John’s)

Subs:

Liam Smith (Ballinteer St. John’s) for Murchan (1-3, temp)

Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps) for Kennedy (53)

Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala) for Small (59)

Jack Lundy (Ballinteer St. John’s) for Breathnach (63)

Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for Kilkenny (67)

Liam Smith (Ballinteer St. John’s) for Murchan (69)

Roscommon

16. Conor Carroll (St. Brigid’s)

2. Patrick Gavin (Clann na nGael), 3. Caelim Keogh (Pádraig Pearses), 5 Eoin Ward (Fuerty)

6. Ronan Daly (Pádraig Pearses), 17 Colm Neary (Strokestown), 9. Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s)

8. Keith Doyle (St. Dominic’s), 7. Senan Lambe (Roscommon Gaels)

10. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys), 11. Enda Smith (Boyle), 12. Conor Hand (St. Brigid’s)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 14 Daire Cregg (Boyle), 15 Robert Heneghan (Michael Glaveys)

Subs:

Jack Duggan (Clonguish) for Fallon (half-time)

Ciarán Lennon (Clann na nGael) for Hand (43)

Eoin Colleran (Pádraig Pearses) for Heneghan (46)

Niall Higgins (Navan O’Mahony’s) for Daly (59)

Paul Carey (Pádraig Pearses) for Ruane (62).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).