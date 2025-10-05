The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
All-Ireland champions Cuala out as Ballyboden and Na Fianna set up Dublin final showdown
DEFENDING ALL-IRELAND, LEINSTER and Dublin senior club football champions Cuala have seen their back-to-back hopes ended at the county semi-final stage.
Ballyboden St Enda’s produced a stunning late comeback to win 3-21 to 2-22 at Parnell Park this evening.
Na Fianna won the earlier semi-final, beating recent All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-16.
More to follow.
Dublin SFC GAA