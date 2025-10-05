All-Ireland champions Cuala out as Ballyboden and Na Fianna set up Dublin final showdown

DEFENDING ALL-IRELAND, LEINSTER and Dublin senior club football champions Cuala have seen their back-to-back hopes ended at the county semi-final stage.

Ballyboden St Enda’s produced a stunning late comeback to win 3-21 to 2-22 at Parnell Park this evening.

Na Fianna won the earlier semi-final, beating recent All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-16.

More to follow.