Cuala's Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and Cein Darcy of Ballyboden St Enda's. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeDublin SFC

All-Ireland champions Cuala out as Ballyboden and Na Fianna set up Dublin final showdown

A day of drama at Parnell Park.
6.02pm, 5 Oct 2025

DEFENDING ALL-IRELAND, LEINSTER and Dublin senior club football champions Cuala have seen their back-to-back hopes ended at the county semi-final stage.

Ballyboden St Enda’s produced a stunning late comeback to win 3-21 to 2-22 at Parnell Park this evening.

Na Fianna won the earlier semi-final, beating recent All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-16.

More to follow.

