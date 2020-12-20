BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 20 December 2020
Dublin lead the way with 9 players in Sunday Game Football Team of the Year

Ciarán Kilkenny won The Sunday Game Footballer of the Year award.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 8:48 AM
47 minutes ago 1,965 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5306551

CHAMPIONS DUBLIN HAVE secured nine places on the 2020 Sunday Game Football Team of the Year.

con-ocallaghan-with-oisin-mullin Con O'Callaghan and Oisin Mullin in action during Dubiln's meeting with Mayo. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dessie Farrell’s side had nine players in the frame with three Mayo footballers selected last night along with Cavan’s Ray and Thomas Galligan, and the Tipperary forward Conor Sweeney.

The Dublin players honoured are defenders Michael Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, Eoin Murchan and John Small, midfielder Brian Fenton and the attacking quartet of Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock.

Mayo have three players awarded in Oisín Mullin, Paddy Durcan and Cillian O’Connor along with the Cavan Ulster-winning duo from the Lacken club and Tipperary captain Sweeney.

Dublin also won the individual awards on offer yesterday with Ciarán Kilkenny announced as The Sunday Game Footballer of the Year and Con O’Callaghan winning the man-of-the-match award for yesterday’s final win over Mayo.

2020 Sunday Game Football Team of the Year

1. Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

2. Oisin Mullin (Mayo)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
4. Paddy Durcan (Dublin)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin)
6. Eoin Murchan (Dublin)
7. John Small (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)
9. Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

10. Niall Scully (Dublin)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)
12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)
14. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)
15. Dean Rock (Dublin)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

