Dublin lead the way with 9 players in Sunday Game Football Team of the Year

CHAMPIONS DUBLIN HAVE secured nine places on the 2020 Sunday Game Football Team of the Year.

Con O'Callaghan and Oisin Mullin in action during Dubiln's meeting with Mayo. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dessie Farrell’s side had nine players in the frame with three Mayo footballers selected last night along with Cavan’s Ray and Thomas Galligan, and the Tipperary forward Conor Sweeney.

The Dublin players honoured are defenders Michael Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, Eoin Murchan and John Small, midfielder Brian Fenton and the attacking quartet of Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock.

Mayo have three players awarded in Oisín Mullin, Paddy Durcan and Cillian O’Connor along with the Cavan Ulster-winning duo from the Lacken club and Tipperary captain Sweeney.

The Sunday Game panel have revealed their Team of the Year for 2020



Check out the full XV here: https://t.co/W5umiuyjRH #RTEGAA @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/AD5Ot95nia — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 19, 2020

Dublin also won the individual awards on offer yesterday with Ciarán Kilkenny announced as The Sunday Game Footballer of the Year and Con O’Callaghan winning the man-of-the-match award for yesterday’s final win over Mayo.

Ciaran Kilkenny is The Sunday Game's Footballer of the Year for 2020



Kevin McStay explains why the Dublin star came out on top #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/LFSpiJGZRp — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 19, 2020

2020 Sunday Game Football Team of the Year

1. Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

2. Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

4. Paddy Durcan (Dublin)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin)

6. Eoin Murchan (Dublin)

7. John Small (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

10. Niall Scully (Dublin)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

14. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

15. Dean Rock (Dublin)