No Con O'Callaghan or James McCarthy as Dublin name team for All-Ireland semi-final

CON O’CALLAGHAN and James McCarthy are the key omissions from the Dublin team that has been named to start in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry [throw-in, 3.30pm].

It’s believed that the pair, who last featured in the Leinster final against Kildare, are suffering with injury although no substitutes have been listed along with the starting team.

Dessie Farrell has opted to go with an otherwise unchanged side from their quarter-final win over Cork last month.

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin team to face Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final at Croke Park 👕



➡️ https://t.co/M5YpP34ujq#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/YOK3HwQGD6 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 9, 2022

Advertisement

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kichams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), 7. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Brian Howard (Raheny) 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 15. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!