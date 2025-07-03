Dublin make two changes for All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Cork

NIALL Ó CEALLACHÁIN has made two changes to his starting Dublin side to face Cork in Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

Conor Donohoe and Darragh Power come into the Dubs’ XV, with Chris Crummey and Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing making way.

Donohoe returns from suspension to start in midfield in place of Crummey, who is himself suspended following his red card in Dublin’s stunning quarter-final success over Limerick.

With Power chosen to start at half-forward, Ó Dúlaing takes a spot on the bench where Conal Ó Riain has also replaced James Madden.

Advertisement

Power forward John Hetherton has not been named to start for Saturday’s encounter, which will see the Dubs line out at the semi-final stage for the first time since 2013 when they were incidentally beaten by the Rebels in a close, thrilling affair.

The 2025 edition will throw in at 5pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and BBC Sport NI.

Dublin (v Cork)

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 7. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

8. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 9. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s) 11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Sean Currie (Na Fianna), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

Subs: 16. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes), 17. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna), 18. Colin Currie (Na Fianna), 19. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 20. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 21. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 22. Andrew Jamieson-Murphy (Na Fianna), 23. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes), 24. Paul O’Dea (Na Fianna), 25. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials), 26. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here