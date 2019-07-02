This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Dublin U20 team named for this evening's Leinster quarter-final against Longford

Throw-in at Pearse Park is 7.30pm.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 11:10 AM
26 minutes ago 518 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706138
Dublin U20 boss Tom Gray.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin U20 boss Tom Gray.
Dublin U20 boss Tom Gray.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN’S YOUNG GUNS have named their starting team for their EirGrid Leinster U20 football championship quarter-final clash away to Longford this evening.

Throw-in at Pearse Park is 7.30pm, and Tom Gray has confirmed his side — led by joint captains Kieran Kennedy and James Doran of Ballyboden St Enda’s and Na Fianna respectively — for the provincial opener.

Northside outfit Na Fianna have five starters included tonight, with two hailing from Ballyboden. St Patrick’s Donabate, Lucan Sarsfields, Cuala, Kilmacud Crokes, Erin’s Isle, St Vincent’s, Naomh Mearnóg and St Maurs are the other clubs represented.

In the other quarter-finals tonight, Meath welcome Offaly to Navan, Louth host Wexford in Drogheda and Westmeath and Laois — who beat 2018 All-Ireland champions Kildare in the first round — go head-to-head in Mullingar.

Last year, Dublin beat Longford on a scoreline of 2-21 to 0-11 en route to the provincial final but there, they were beaten by the Lilywhites.

With several players still eligible this year, the Sky Blues kick off their championship campaign this evening off the back of the recent John Kerins Cup (U20 Football Development League).

dubs Source: Dublin GAA/Twitter.

Dublin U20 (v Longford)

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Darren Maher (St Patrick’s Donabate)
3. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)
4. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)

5. Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
6. Neil Matthews (Erin’s Isle)
7. Sean Lambe (St Vincent’s)

8. Peadar O’Cofaifgh Byrne (Cuala)
9. Donal Ryan (Na Fianna)

10. Niall O’Leary (Kilmacud Crokes)
11. Karl Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnóg)
12. James Doran (Na Fianna)

13. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna)
14. Ciaran Archer (St Maurs)
15. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

