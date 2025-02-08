Wounded animal, perfect champions and open league - Dublin v Armagh one to watch

DUBLIN PITCH UP at Parnell Park a wounded animal, Armagh arrive with their tails up.

This has the makings of a real Saturday afternoon shootout in Donnycarney, with the TG4 cameras there to document it all.

Should it transpire that way is another story. It’s early days in the ladies football season as new managers and players find their feet in the league. Division 1 is incredibly open, and any game could go any way.

Six of the eight Division sides have experienced managerial change over the winter, with Dublin v Armagh the battle of the joint bosses stepping up from the backroom.

Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney will likely be the happier of the two duos, Armagh having opened their league title defence with wins over All-Ireland champions Kerry and Ulster rivals Tyrone.

The Orchard county have impressed to date, particularly through two strong second-half performances.

Advertisement

Against Kerry in Tralee, they were five points down at half time, and seven in arrears by the 45th minute. Trailing 1-13 to 0-9 entering the final quarter, the visitors produced a remarkable comeback to win on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-13.

Bláithín Mackin made her impact felt from the bench, herself and fellow substitute Rebecca Cunningham bagging goals along with Roisin Mulligan. Goalkeeper Anna Carr was superb, while Niamh Reel was among the other standout performers.

Eight days later at St Paul’s, Armagh and Tyrone were tied at 0-5 apiece at the break. As the final whistle sounded, the scoreboard read 0-16 to 0-5.

Reel continued her impressive scoring streak, bringing her tally to 0-12 (5 frees) in two games. With Aimee Mackin recovering from her second ACL injury, the Silverbridge star has well and truly stepped up as Armagh’s sharpshooter.

The younger Mackin sister, the evergreen Caroline O’Hanlon — in her 24th consecutive inter-county season, aged 40 — and Lauren McConville are among other instrumental players, their experience and know-how crucial.

Dublin have lost some of that in recent years with All-Ireland winners and All-Stars aplenty departing the set-up. Cara Rowe, Leah Caffrey and Martha Byrne are their most recognisable names still leading the charge. Uncertainty hangs over the futures of Sinéad Aherne, Hannah Tyrrell and Sinéad Goldrick as the Dubs adjust to life after Mick Bohan.

Paul Casey and Derek Murray’s reign began with a 2-7 to 1-7 win over Mayo at Parnell Park a fortnight ago — former Bohemians and Ireland U19 midfielder Chloe Darby and Rebecca McDonnell with the goals — but last Sunday’s defeat to Kildare was a shock.

Dublin joint manager Paul Casey. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The Lilywhites stunned them at Hawkfield, triumphing 1-8 to 0-8 in difficult conditions. Despite doing their utmost, Rowe and fellow half-time substitute Kate Sullivan couldn’t rescue the new-look side as an early Kildare goal proved the difference.

While the result underlines just how unpredictable Division 1 is, Dublin will be hoping it was a blip. Whatever happens next, it further add to their wounded animal status.

Rowe admitted last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final exit was “the most hurt I have been and now makes me the most motivated”. She is set for her first start this afternoon, while the return of number one goalkeeper Abbie Shiels is another boost as Dublin look to bounce back on home soil.

But Armagh will be hell-bent on keeping their 100% record intact, themselves and Meath the only sides with two wins from two.

Recent meetings provide little evidence of how this one will go.

Last year’s league clash was effectively a dead rubber: Armagh were final bound and made wholesale changes. Dublin looked set to miss out, and hammered them 7-10 to 1-4 in vain.

You have to go back to 2020 for their last championship meeting, Dublin emerging 3-14 to 3-8 winners from an All-Ireland semi-final thriller in Kingspan Breffni Park.

So much has changed since then — Armagh have further established themselves as a leading force, for one — and a Saturday showdown now awaits in Donnycarney.

Related Reads 5 questions ahead of Kerry v Armagh and Division 1 league opening weekend Mick Bohan's legacy, transition to new Dublin management, and channelling 2024 hurt

The rest of the Division 1 action follows on Sunday, with Mayo and Tyrone vying for their first points of the campaign.

Everyone else is off the mark, but any game could go any way.

Watch this space.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1 fixtures

Saturday 8 February

Dublin v Armagh, Parnell Park, 3.30pm — TG4

Sunday 9 February