Duffy strike enough to give Derry City victory over Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0

Derry City 1

DERRY CITY MOVED off bottom spot as Tiernan Lynch’s side picked up just a second win of the season, beating Sligo Rovers 1-0 in an uneventful tie at The Showgrounds.

Michael Duffy’s first-half free-kick was all that separated the sides, in a game that lacked chances.

Sligo and Derry had an identical start to the season, each side picked up one win, one draw and three defeats from their opening five games.

The Candystripes’ recent form at The Showgrounds would not have inspired confidence coming into Friday night’s game.

You have to go back to 2021 to find the last time Derry won at the Showgrounds, and their last win over Sligo came in 2023 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

It’s early days yet, but big-spending Derry have not started the way they would have hoped, and Tiernan Lynch’s side travelled to Sligo hoping for a big win to kickstart their season.

The home side were first to test the opposition goalkeeper on 16 minutes.

Reece Hutchinson’s ball down the left found Jad Hakiki who was charging down on goal.

Brian Maher came well off his line to try and make the save, and the visitors had Sam Todd to thanks as his goal-line clearance ensured Hakiki’s lob didn’t cross the line.

The deadlock was broken when Michael Duffy’s free-kick from the edge of the box took a bounce and evaded everyone in the box.

There was some confusion over whether or not the goal stood, as referee Rob Hennessy had to run over to his assistant Darragh Keegan to discuss, signalling that the goal did stand.

Sligo’s best chance of the second half arrived late on when Hakiki picked up Mallon, but the former Cliftonville man’s shot was blocked by Brian Maher.

That win sees Derry City move level with Shamrock Rovers, while Sligo Rovers move bottom.

Sligo Rovers: Conor Walsh; Harvey Lintott (Stephen Mallon HT), Ollie Denham, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson; Connor Malley (Ronan Manning 78), Jake Doyle-Hayes; Oskar Van Hattum, Jad Hakiki, Will Fitzgerald (Francely Lomboto 78); Cian Kavanagh.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Mark Connolly, Hayden Cann, Sam Todd; Ronan Boyce, Ben Doherty; Sadou Diallo (Ciaron Harkin 36), Adam O’Reilly; Dom Thomas (Shane Ferguson HT), Michael Duffy; Liam Boyce (Danny Mullen 69).

Ref: Rob Hennessy.