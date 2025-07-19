Dundalk ‘cooperating with authorities’ following alleged racism towards Sligo Rovers player

DUNDALK FC HAS said it is “fully cooperating with all relevant authorities” following an allegation of racism towards a Sligo Rovers player during a game last night.

Dundalk faced Sligo Rovers in a home fixture at Oriel Park in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup last night.

In a statement today, Dundalk FC said it was “extremely disappointed to be made aware of an allegation of racism towards a Sligo Rovers player” during last night’s game.

“Dundalk FC is a community based football club and we pride ourselves on being an open and inclusive club and are proud to welcome all to Oriel Park,” said the club in a statement.

It added: “The club takes all reports of discrimination seriously and we are fully cooperating with all the relevant authorities on this matter.

“We stand with the League of Ireland and our supporters in taking a zero-tolerance approach to tackling racism within the game.”

The club encouraged anyone who witnesses any such alleged behaviour to report it “in confidence” by calling 042 9335894 or via email to office@dundalkfc.com

In a statement to The Journal, a Sligo Rovers spokesperson said: “As a community club of mixed races, ethnicities and cultures we will challenge and call out racism of any kind.”

The spokesperson added that the club will not comment further at this stage and intends to “leave this to the authorities to handle”.

The spokesperson also remarked that this alleged incident “is not a reflection on the overwhelming majority of Dundalk fans” and described it as an “isolated incident from a small minority”.

“Racism and hate has no part to play in football,” added the Sligo Rovers spokesperson.

The FAI has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Dundalk were defeated 2-0 by Sligo Rovers in last night’s second round FAI Cup fixture, the second year in a row the Louth club has exited the competition in the second round.

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie