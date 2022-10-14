Dundalk see off Finn Harps on emotional night a week on from tragedy at Creeslough

Finn Harps 1

Dundalk 2

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

DUNDALK MAINTAINED THEIR third position at the top of the SSE Airtricity League, with two first-half goals enough to see off Finn Harps on an emotional night in Ballybofey.

Prior to kick-off, there was an impeccable minute’s silence from all in attendance to remember the 10 people who lost their lives in the tragedy at Creeslough in north-west Donegal, where there was an explosion at a local service station.

Both squads of players stood, heads bowed, flowers were presented by Dundalk captain Andy Boyle, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon and Republic of Ireland Under-19 head coach Tom Mohan.

Lewis Macari and an own goal by Rob Slevin gave the visitors a 2-0 interval lead and eventually the points in front of Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins. Harps, through substitute Robert Jones, pulled one back on 86 minutes but it meant one point from six matches for Ollie Horgan’s side, who cannot keep banking on other results.

Nathan Shepperd needed to pull off an early save as Dylan Duncan attempted to side ft home in the third minute and although Dundalk were tested with a succession of corners, they were the ones creating the clear cut chances.

Alfie Lewis hit the butt of the post on 17 minutes before Dundalk hit the front when John Mountney’s free-kick was half cleared and on the instep with the ball dropping, Macari improvised to hook at goal.

The ball lobbed in over Harps netminder James McKeown and McNamee, who was stretching on the line to get a headed clearance. Darragh Leahy, on 22 minutes, almost doubled the lead from close in only for McKeown to make a top class save. Harps’ only real threat came from Regan Donelon corner-kicks, of which they had five, with the closest they came to scoring when Jaime Siaj headed wide on 28 minutes.

On the stroke of half-time, Dundalk’s second came when McMillan got on the end of an inviting centre by Leahy and although McKeown had made a point-blank save, the ball rebounded into the net off the unfortunate Slevin.

Harps, with only a point from 15 going into the fixture, had to push on in the second half and McNamee tried to blast a ball across goal that Macari managed to deivert away. And although Dundalk had plenty of the ball, Jones was unlucky not to pull one back from the hosts with a delicate glancing header from another McNamee cross.

Filip Mihaljevic then saw a header somehow deflected over the crossbar by Sam Bone but Harps’ pressure told when, from the resultant corner, again by Donelon, Jones headed home at the far post with just four minutes to play.

Thirteen months ago, Ollie Horgan’s team scraped a 3-3 FAI Cup draw from two down late on and that would’ve been fresh in the minds of Dundalk’s supporters. John Martin, in injury time, had a chance to make it 3-1 and went low and hard with McKeown equal to the strike.

Finn Harps: James McKeown; Gary Boylan, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon, Elie Nzeyi (Filip Mihaljevic, half-time), Ryan Rainey (Harry Nicolson 79), Dylan Duncan (Mark Timlin 78), Barry McNamee; Jaime Siaj (Robert Jones 67).

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Darragh Leahy, Andy Boyle, Lewis Macari, John Mountney; Alfie Lewis, Sam Bone, Joe Adams; Runar Hauge (Robbie Benson 64), David McMillan (John Martin 75), Ryan O’Kane.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin