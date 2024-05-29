Dundalk 'keeper has contract mutually ended in wake of 10-game ban

DUNDALK HAVE TONIGHT announced that goalkeeper George Shelvey, who was hit with a 1o-game ban two weeks ago, has had his contract mutually ended.

Shelvey was red-carded after the final whistle of Dundalk’s recent 2-1 loss to Drogheda United.

The FAI at the time said Shelvey has been banned in relation to abuse of a match official, as the abuse was “in breach of the FAI regulations on racism/discrimination.”

The 42 understood that Shelvey called referee Rob Harvey an “Irish c**t” after the full-time whistle of Monday’s game.

Dundalk released a statement in the wake of that incident saying Shelvey would not appeal the sanction, and that the goalkeeper has expressed regret at the language he used to the referee. Dundalk said their player did not comprehend the discriminatory nature of his language at the time, but later accepted it was offensive.

Shelvey’s time at the club has now concluded after making nine appearances since his arrival in February.

The full Dundalk statement reads:

“Following conversations with George Shelvey, Dundalk FC has agreed to mutually end the player’s contract with the club.

“The 23-year-old goalkeeper arrived from Nottingham Forest in February and went on to make nine appearances for the Lilywhites.

“We would like to wish George the best of luck in the future.”