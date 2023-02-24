Dundalk owners confirm talks with three parties over possible sale of club

DUNDALK’S OWNERS HAVE released an open letter to supporters following speculation about a possible takeover from Hull City.

Liam Rosenior, the Championship club’s manager, confirmed yesterday that talks were underway about investment.

In a message signed by the Oriel Park hierarchy Sean O’Connor, Andy Connolly and Alan Clarke, they confirmed that Dundalk are in talks with three different parties, and that a potential full sale is one of the scenarios on the table.

“In the past 15 months, we have been approached by 10 serious individuals or groups who wanted to explore the possibility of investing in the club,” the letter said.

“It would be very narrow minded of us, as an ownership group, not to explore any opportunity to help improve the support we can give our manager and to begin the process of making ground improvements.

“Despite the reports stating otherwise, we remain in talks with three different groups. These discussions include all scenarios of investment, shareholding, and ownership. Absolutely nothing has been agreed or finalised.”

However, the owners took issue with suggestions they were trying to make a quick exit following their own takeover in November 2021 following the controversial tenure of the American investment fund Peak6.

“For everybody involved at the club, the key issue is how can we maintain a high standard on the pitch while also improving our outdated facilities. This is why we have been open about the possibility of further investment in the club,” the letter added.

“The club has not, as was stated in the media, been ‘offered around to interested parties’. Such comments give the impression that we are desperately trying to sell the club.

“The truth is that not only are we not desperate to sell the club, but we are not trying to sell the club at all. The club is financially stable, we are progressing, we have qualified for Europe, and this is only the start of our second season.

“However, we need to be honest about our limitations. We will need partners if we wish to achieve our goal of maintaining a strong team on the pitch while simultaneously modernising Oriel Park.”

🏁 An open letter to Dundalk FC supporters from the club’s owners.https://t.co/EIl1JEhnyl — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 24, 2023

In the letter, the club stressed that a deal with one of the three potential investors could happen soon but admitted it is far from certain.

“An agreement may be reached within days, it may take several more weeks or months, or may not happen at all. This is a very unpredictable business.

“While we are keen to make an agreement that will benefit the club, it will need to be something that genuinely makes us excited in order for us to complete any deal. Community development, helping us compete on the pitch, and facility improvements are at the cornerstone of all of our discussions.

“As an ownership group, and as Dundalk FC supporters, we are mindful of the turbulent period that the club went through in recent years and we want to assure everyone that if any of these options reaches a successful conclusion, it will leave Dundalk Football Club in a much stronger position to meet all of our community, football, and development ambitions.”