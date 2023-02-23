Hull City manager confirms club owner in talks to take control of Dundalk

HULL CITY BOSS Liam Rosenior has confirmed that the Championship club are in talks to purchase a controlling stake in Dundalk.

Reports earlier this week revealed that Acun Ilicali, who is owner of Hull, was in discussions with his counterparts at the League of Ireland Premier Division side.

The ownership group at Oriel Park is led by STATSports and while chairman Sean O’Connor said last month that the club was not for sale, he did leave the door open for the possibility of investment.

Hull now appear to be in pole position and Rosenior confirmed to BBC Humberside Sport that talks are ongoing.

“I think it’s massive. I think the top clubs are doing it, Manchester City, a club I know really well, Brighton are doing it. It’s a really good idea and I think it shows the ambition of this football club, where we want to get to.

“So if it’s in the best interest of Dundalk, and it’s in the best interest of us as a football club, which I’m sure it is, I think it’s a great idea and it’s something I completely support.”

And Rosenior explained how Ilicali had discussed the deal, and the club’s plans, with him in detail. “Completely. That’s why I love working here. They are so open and tell me everything about where they want to go, what the short-term plan is, what the long-term vision is for the club.

“So I’ve been well aware of every eventuality. That’s why I enjoy working for them… It’s something that if it happens, then great, and if it doesn’t, then I’m sure we’ll keep striving to be successful.”