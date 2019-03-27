This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk unveil new third strip in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital

The club will be making a €100 donation for every goal scored in both the EA Sports Cup and the FAI Cup this season.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,714 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4563773

DUNDALK FC HAVE unveiled their new third kit for the season in support of Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Dundalk Dundalk unveil their new third kit in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital.

The reigning FAI Cup and Premier Division champions will debut their new kit – finished in Temple Street’s purple colours – in their EA Sports Cup tie with St Patrick’s Athletic on 1 April.

The club will be making a €100 donation for every goal scored in both the EA Sports Cup and the FAI Cup during the 2019 season.

Fundraising events will be held at home cup games and the club will donate tickets for cup matches to families treated at the hospital.

Dundalk have partnered with club sponsors Fyffes and have agreed to feature the Temple Street logo on the front of the new shirt, with Fyffes instead emblazoned on the back.

“We are delighted to support Temple Street Children’s Hospital, and I am proud that we have been able to collaborate on the initiative with Fyffes and CX Sports,” Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy said at today’s launch.

“The collaborative effort from everyone involved shows the importance to us of working with local partners.

As well as this exciting project, we will be announcing further initiatives in the coming months as part of a wider community scheme which will see us give back to the people of Dundalk and beyond, who for many years have given this club their unwavering and loyal support.”

Dundalk 1 The new kit is features the Temple Street Children's Hospital logo.

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth said: “Alongside a number of our players, I saw first hand the vital work that the excellent staff at Temple Street do when we visited the hospital last Christmas.

The treatment and support they give to the families who pass through the hospital in some very difficult circumstances is genuinely world class, and the staff there are unsung heroes.

“I will be proud to see our players wear this kit and look forward to seeing the fans wearing it as they follow us on our Cup campaigns this season.”

Gartland Dundalk's Brian Gartland.

A limited number of jerseys go on pre-sale on 27 March via Dundalk FC’s online store.

Sale proceeds will go to Temple Street and to funding the vital equipment and care provided for over 147,000 patients treated by the hospital every year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie