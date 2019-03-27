Dundalk unveil new third strip in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital

DUNDALK FC HAVE unveiled their new third kit for the season in support of Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The reigning FAI Cup and Premier Division champions will debut their new kit – finished in Temple Street’s purple colours – in their EA Sports Cup tie with St Patrick’s Athletic on 1 April.

The club will be making a €100 donation for every goal scored in both the EA Sports Cup and the FAI Cup during the 2019 season.

Fundraising events will be held at home cup games and the club will donate tickets for cup matches to families treated at the hospital.

Dundalk have partnered with club sponsors Fyffes and have agreed to feature the Temple Street logo on the front of the new shirt, with Fyffes instead emblazoned on the back.

“We are delighted to support Temple Street Children’s Hospital, and I am proud that we have been able to collaborate on the initiative with Fyffes and CX Sports,” Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy said at today’s launch.

“The collaborative effort from everyone involved shows the importance to us of working with local partners.

As well as this exciting project, we will be announcing further initiatives in the coming months as part of a wider community scheme which will see us give back to the people of Dundalk and beyond, who for many years have given this club their unwavering and loyal support.”

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth said: “Alongside a number of our players, I saw first hand the vital work that the excellent staff at Temple Street do when we visited the hospital last Christmas.

The treatment and support they give to the families who pass through the hospital in some very difficult circumstances is genuinely world class, and the staff there are unsung heroes.

“I will be proud to see our players wear this kit and look forward to seeing the fans wearing it as they follow us on our Cup campaigns this season.”

A limited number of jerseys go on pre-sale on 27 March via Dundalk FC’s online store.

Sale proceeds will go to Temple Street and to funding the vital equipment and care provided for over 147,000 patients treated by the hospital every year.

