Dundalk announce departure of Vinny Perth as head coach

Perth had returned to the position of head coach at Oriel Park in June.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 8:46 PM
20 minutes ago 1,005 Views 1 Comment
Dundalk's Vinny Perth.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
DUNDALK HAVE TONIGHT announced the departure of Vinny Perth as head coach.

Perth exits the Oriel Park club after returning to the club in that position in June, having previously left the role ten months before.

Dundalk finished sixth in this season’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

The full statement by Dundalk reads:

“We can confirm that Dundalk FC and Vinny Perth have parted ways.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Vinny for the immense contribution he has made to Dundalk FC over the past nine years. His name will always be linked to a glorious spell in the club’s history.

“After being appointed as head coach in 2019, Vinny led Dundalk to the SSE Airtricity League title, the EA Sports Cup, the Unite the Union Champions Cup and the FAI President’s Cup. The Lilywhites were only denied a clean sweep after losing a penalty shootout to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final.

“Prior to that, he spent six years as Stephen Kenny’s number two during a period that saw unprecedented domestic and European success arrive at the club.

“Between 2013 and 2018, Dundalk won four SSE Airtricity League titles, two league and FAI Cup doubles and also made history by becoming the first – and only – Irish club, to date, to collect points in the group stages of a UEFA club competition.

“Vinny will always remain a much-loved, respected and significant figure amongst Dundalk FC supporters. We wish him, and his family, the very best of luck going forward and will always welcome them back to Oriel Park in the future.”

