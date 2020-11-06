Dupont and Scarrett crowned Six Nations Players of the Championship

Updated 1 hour ago
FRANCE SCRUM-HALF Antoine Dupont has been unveiled as the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship.
Dupont becomes the first ever Frenchman to be awarded one of rugby’s greatest individual accolades, a prize that has been won by an illustrious list of the game’s top players, including Brian O’Driscoll, Stuart Hogg, Andrea Masi and Shane Williams.
Ahead of going to a public vote, a shortlist of six nominees, three French, two English and one Irish, were chosen by an expert panel of distinguished rugby writers, former players and broadcasters from across the six participating countries.
The nominees were:
Bravo mon @Dupont9A 😘🤍 https://t.co/myxkMvfcrg— Gaël Fickou (@FickouG) November 6, 2020
No scrum-half made more than Dupont’s 249 metres with ball in hand, while his 54 kicks for 1,543 metres (both Championship highs) proved there is another facet to his game outside his electric running in the open field. Dupont’s Championship-high 12 offloads showcased his ability to keep the ball alive.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Dupont’s French team, rejuvenated under the guidance of Fabien Galthié, narrowly missed out on the title to England on points difference.
Ben Morel, Chief Executive of Six Nations Rugby said: “His talent clearly transcended borders with fans from all six Unions giving him their support in huge numbers.”
There was also good news for England’s Emily Scarratt who was unveiled as the inaugural Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.
Scarratt, who became England’s highest ever points scorer during this year’s Women’s Six Nations, was crowned the first winner of this award after receiving the most votes from the Head Coach and Team Captain of each participating Women’s Six Nations team.
COMMENTS (2)