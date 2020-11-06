BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 6 November 2020
Dupont and Scarrett crowned Six Nations Players of the Championship

Dupont is the first French player to win the prestigious award while England’s Emily Scarratt is crowned as the first Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

By Garry Doyle Friday 6 Nov 2020, 12:48 PM
Antoine Dupont has been named men's Six Nations player of the year.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

FRANCE SCRUM-HALF Antoine Dupont has been unveiled as the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship.

Dupont becomes the first ever Frenchman to be awarded one of rugby’s greatest individual accolades, a prize that has been won by an illustrious list of the game’s top players, including Brian O’Driscoll, Stuart Hogg, Andrea Masi and Shane Williams.

Ahead of going to a public vote, a shortlist of six nominees, three French, two English and one Irish, were chosen by an expert panel of distinguished rugby writers, former players and broadcasters from across the six participating countries.

 The nominees were:

·       Grégory Alldritt – France
·       Antoine Dupont – France
·       Maro Itoje – England
·       Romain Ntamack – France
·       CJ Stander – Ireland
·       Ben Youngs – England
The 23-year-old France scrum-half was a creative hub for his team while also dovetailing effectively with half-back partner Romain Ntamack.

No scrum-half made more than Dupont’s 249 metres with ball in hand, while his 54 kicks for 1,543 metres (both Championship highs) proved there is another facet to his game outside his electric running in the open field. Dupont’s Championship-high 12 offloads showcased his ability to keep the ball alive.

Dupont’s French team, rejuvenated under the guidance of Fabien Galthié, narrowly missed out on the title to England on points difference.

Ben Morel, Chief Executive of Six Nations Rugby said: “His talent clearly transcended borders with fans from all six Unions giving him their support in huge numbers.” 

There was also good news for England’s Emily Scarratt who was unveiled as the inaugural Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

emily-scarratt-celebrates-with-the-six-nations-trophy-as-england-are-champions Scarratt was the clear winner of the player of the tournament prize. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Scarratt, who became England’s highest ever points scorer during this year’s Women’s Six Nations, was crowned the first winner of this award after receiving the most votes from the Head Coach and Team Captain of each participating Women’s Six Nations team.

The centre played an instrumental role in England’s successful Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam campaign, receiving one Player of the Match award, scoring two tries and kicking 19 conversions.  She also gained her 90th cap during the Championship. 
The 30-year-old’s try from close to the half-way line against France was vital as England got their campaign off to a winning start. She rounded out the campaign with a similarly impressive score against Italy as England won their fifth game to become back-to-back Grand Slam Champions.
Scarratt played the most minutes out of any player in the Championship, starting every match and only being subbed off late in the second half in England’s final match win against Italy to secure the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam.
No stranger to awards, Scarratt was also named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in November 2019.
Commenting on the award Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “She is an amazing player who beat tough competition to win this accolade.”

