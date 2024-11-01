Dwight Yorke named head coach of Trinidad and Tobago

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED striker Dwight Yorke was named head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team on Friday ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Two days before his 53rd birthday, Yorke was handed the challenge of guiding the Soca Warriors into a World Cup being co-hosted in the region by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to,” Yorke said in a statement release by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

“Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented.”

He added: “As a player I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad I hope they can continue as head coach.”

Yorke was captain of the Trinidad and Tobago 2006 World Cup team that went out in the group stage and in addition to his 1998-2002 stint with Manchester United — which included the 1999 treble — he spent time with Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers as well as Sydney FC.

Yorke served as head coach for Australian side Macarthur FC for six months ending in January of 2023.

“Dwight’s experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white, and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation,” association president Kieron Edwards said.