Monday 10 June, 2019
€50 million Lyon star closes in on Real Madrid move

Ferland Mendy will join the Spanish club this summer, according to Didier Deschamps.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Jun 2019, 6:58 PM
FRANCE MANAGER DIDIER Deschamps has confirmed Ferland Mendy will join Real Madrid this summer.

The Lyon man has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital and, speaking at to the press on Monday, Deschamps said that a €50 million (£45m) transfer has been agreed between the Ligue 1 club and Real.

“Ferland has a spectacular growth, he was in Ligue 2 two years ago and he will be at Real Madrid,” he said.

“He has both feet, with us he has been good every time he had to play.”

More to follow…

