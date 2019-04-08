Holders Derry City host Finn Harps, while Cork City travel to Bohs in EA Sports Cup

DERRY CITY WILL continue the defence of their EA Sports Cup next month when they host Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Declan Devine’s side ran out 3-2 winners when the sides met last Friday night and will now meet their Ulster rivals again in the quarter-final of the competition.
Dundalk, who were knocked out of the cup at the semi-final stage of the competition last year away to Cobh Ramblers, travel to fellow Premier Division side, UCD.
High-flying Bohemians have been drawn at home to Cork City and in the final tie of the round featuring the only remaining First Division side – Bray Wanderers will host Waterford.
The fixtures will take place on Monday 27 May at 7.45pm.
EA Sports Cup Quarter-Final
- Bohemians vs. Cork City
- Bray Wanderers vs. Waterford
- Derry City vs. Finn Harps
- Dundalk vs. UCD
