Holders Derry City host Finn Harps, while Cork City travel to Bohs in EA Sports Cup

DERRY CITY WILL continue the defence of their EA Sports Cup next month when they host Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Declan Devine’s side ran out 3-2 winners when the sides met last Friday night and will now meet their Ulster rivals again in the quarter-final of the competition.

Dundalk, who were knocked out of the cup at the semi-final stage of the competition last year away to Cobh Ramblers, travel to fellow Premier Division side, UCD.

High-flying Bohemians have been drawn at home to Cork City and in the final tie of the round featuring the only remaining First Division side – Bray Wanderers will host Waterford.

The fixtures will take place on Monday 27 May at 7.45pm.

Bohs will look to avenge their FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Cork last October. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EA Sports Cup Quarter-Final

Bohemians vs. Cork City

Bray Wanderers vs. Waterford

Derry City vs. Finn Harps

Dundalk vs. UCD

