This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Holders Derry City host Finn Harps, while Cork City travel to Bohs in EA Sports Cup

Dundalk, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to UCD for their quarter-final clash.

By Cian Roche Monday 8 Apr 2019, 6:30 PM
16 minutes ago 142 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4582349

DERRY CITY WILL continue the defence of their EA Sports Cup next month when they host Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Declan Devine’s side ran out 3-2 winners when the sides met last Friday night and will now meet their Ulster rivals again in the quarter-final of the competition.

Dundalk, who were knocked out of the cup at the semi-final stage of the competition last year away to Cobh Ramblers, travel to fellow Premier Division side, UCD.

High-flying Bohemians have been drawn at home to Cork City and in the final tie of the round featuring the only remaining First Division side – Bray Wanderers will host Waterford.

The fixtures will take place on Monday 27 May at 7.45pm.

Graham Cummins and Robert Cornwell Bohs will look to avenge their FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Cork last October. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EA Sports Cup Quarter-Final 

  • Bohemians vs. Cork City
  • Bray Wanderers vs. Waterford
  • Derry City vs. Finn Harps
  • Dundalk vs. UCD

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie