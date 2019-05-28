This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Holders Derry City handed home draw in EA Sports Cup semi-final

Declan Devine’s side will take on Waterford FC at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on 5 August.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 28 May 2019, 5:36 PM
DERRY CITY WILL enjoy home comforts for their EA Sports Cup semi-final clash, welcoming Waterford FC to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this August.

Declan Devine’s side continued the defence of their title on Monday night, but needed extra-time to overcome Finn Harps for the second time in five days.

Eoin Toal celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Derry City will take on Waterford FC in the EA Sports Cup semi-final on 5 August. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

David Parkhouse struck twice as the home side ran out 2-1 winners.

Waterford, meanwhile, were 1-0 winners over First Division side Bray Wanderers, courtesy of Scott Twine’s 15th-minute goal.

In the competition’s other semi-final tie, Bohemians make the trip to Oriel Park to take on Dundalk.

The Lilywhites, last year’s beaten semi-finalists after they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Cobh Ramblers, have beaten Keith Long’s side in every meeting so far this season.

Vinny Perth’s side were 3-1 winners over UCD at Oriel Park on Monday evening to book their place among the final four, while Bohemians advanced at the expense of Cork City with thanks to goals from Daniel Mandroiu and Ross Tierney.

Both fixtures will take place on Monday 5 August.

EA Sports Cup semi-final draw

  • Derry City v Waterford FC
  • Dundalk v Bohemians

