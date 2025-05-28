Tributes paid following death of young Clare GAA star Éanna Rouine

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of Clare and Ennistymon GAA star Éanna Rouine at the age of 21.

Clare and Ennistymon GAA have led the tributes, sharing their shock and sadness following the untimely passing of the “truly talented and accomplished sportsman”.

“But much more than that, he was intelligent, witty, a strong academic performer, a talented musician, a loyal friend, a loving son, grandson and brother,” Rouine’s club, Ennistymon, added in a statement.

He represented the Clare minor footballers in 2020, and was a member of the county’s U20 panel from 2022 to 2024. A second year student at University of Limerick, he won an All-Ireland freshers football league title with the college, having previously helped his secondary school, Ennistymon CBS, to a Munster double in 2023.

The Clare GAA community is deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely passing of Ennistymon’s Éanna Rouine on Tuesday morning. Éanna was an extremely talented and promising young footballer with both club and county . He represented Clare at Minor level in 2021 , was… pic.twitter.com/sUgTUlLmYX — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) May 27, 2025

“While important achievements and now so important to cherish, these of course are only measures of him as an athlete and a player,” Clare GAA wrote.

“Above anything else Éanna was a popular and beloved young man with his whole life ahead of him. His loss has left a void that words cannot fill, and his absence will be felt not only on the field but in the hearts of all who knew him in his community and circle of friends in North Clare.”

UL GAA, and local clubs in Clare, are among the others paying tribute.

Ennistymon GAA statement:

All in Ennistymon GAA are shocked and saddened at the untimely passing of our great teammate and friend Éanna.

A truly talented and accomplished sportsman, but much more than that, he was intelligent, witty, a strong academic performer, a talented musician, a loyal friend, a loving son, grandson and brother. His on-field successes are too numerous to list. His passing will leave a void in the club that we will all struggle to deal with together in the days, months and years ahead.

To his parents Cáitriona, John, his brothers Eoin and Dara, his sister Brid Áine, his grandmother Bridget, his Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and all the Rouine and O’Gorman families, we offer our sincere heartfelt condolences, in the knowledge that no words can truly console you at this terrible time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Clare GAA statement:

The Clare GAA community is deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely passing of Ennistymon’s Éanna Rouine on Tuesday morning.

Éanna was an extremely talented and promising young footballer with both club and county. He represented Clare at Minor level in 2021, was part of the Clare U20 panel from 2022 to 2024 and was a star of the Ennistymon CBS football team when the school landed the famous achievement of a provincial double in 2023. Éanna was a second year student at UL and had already won an All-Ireland Freshers Football title with the college.

While important achievements and now so important to cherish, these of course are only measures of him as an athlete and a player. Above anything else Éanna was a popular and beloved young man with his whole life ahead of him. His loss has left a void that words cannot fill, and his absence will be felt not only on the field but in the hearts of all who knew him in his community and circle of friends in North Clare.

At this heartbreaking time, Clare GAA extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to his clubmates, his many friends, and above all, to his devastated and heartbroken family – parents Catríona and John and his siblings, Eoin, Dara and Bríd-Aine and the extended Rouine and O’Gorman families. We stand in solidarity with them in their grief, and we honour the memory of a young life taken far too soon.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.