Monday 25 May, 2020
Kouassi makes Genk move permanent after struggling to make impact at Celtic

The Ivorian made just 22 appearances for the Scottish champions after signing for Brendan Rodgers in January 2017.

By Press Association Monday 25 May 2020, 5:43 PM
Eboue Kouassi.
Image: Andrew Milligan
Eboue Kouassi.
Eboue Kouassi.
Image: Andrew Milligan

MIDFIELDER EBOUE KOUASSI has left Celtic to join Genk on a permanent contract.

The 22-year-old moved to the Belgian side on loan in January and has convinced them to sign him on a four-year deal despite only making four appearances before the coronavirus crisis stopped the league.

The Ivorian midfielder only made 22 appearances for Celtic after joining from FK Krasnodar in a £3million deal in January 2017.

Genk confirmed: “KRC Genk has activated the option to buy midfielder Eboue Kouassi, 22.

“The Ivorian midfielder is taken outright from Celtic. Kouassi is now signed up until 2024.

“Due to a minor injury and the corona crisis, he has only played in four games so far, but Kouassi was in the starting XI for three games and completed the 90 minutes in the last two.

“He was able to convince everyone at the club of his qualities.”

Kouassi’s arrival from Glasgow on a full-time deal could be followed by Ianis Hagi completing a permanent move from Genk to Rangers for around £4.5million.

Press Association

