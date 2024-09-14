Advertisement
Economics on the way to winning at Leopardstown. Alamy Stock Photo
Winner winner

Economics edges epic battle to claim Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

The William Haggas-trained colt held off Aidan O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin to narrowly claim the win.
3.56pm, 14 Sep 2024
ECONOMICS CASHED IN at Leopardstown to claim the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes after a titanic tussle with Auguste Rodin.

The William Haggas-trained colt had impressed when romping away with the Dante at York in May, before following up in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville.

Sent off the 7-4 favourite for his first taste of Group One action, Tom Marquand was content to bide his time from his position drawn widest of all.

He was always travelling powerfully and improving his position with every stride, with Marquand waiting to push the button aboard the strapping chestnut straightening for home.

Long-time front-runner Luxembourg initially proved a tough nut to crack, but the closer the winning post came his Aidan O’Brien-trained stablemate Auguste Rodin proved the main threat to Ecomomics.

Having battled it out with the defending champion in the closing stages, Economics stuck his big white nose out best to claim a thrilling neck victory.

Author
Press Association
