Economics edges epic battle to claim Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

ECONOMICS CASHED IN at Leopardstown to claim the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes after a titanic tussle with Auguste Rodin.

The William Haggas-trained colt had impressed when romping away with the Dante at York in May, before following up in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville.

Advertisement

Sent off the 7-4 favourite for his first taste of Group One action, Tom Marquand was content to bide his time from his position drawn widest of all.

He was always travelling powerfully and improving his position with every stride, with Marquand waiting to push the button aboard the strapping chestnut straightening for home.

Long-time front-runner Luxembourg initially proved a tough nut to crack, but the closer the winning post came his Aidan O’Brien-trained stablemate Auguste Rodin proved the main threat to Ecomomics.

Having battled it out with the defending champion in the closing stages, Economics stuck his big white nose out best to claim a thrilling neck victory.