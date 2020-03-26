England boss Eddie Jones agrees to take 25% pay cut during rugby shutdown

ENGLAND BOSS EDDIE Jones has agreed to a pay cut in excess of 25% during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is facing revenue losses in the region of £45-50 million over the next 18 months as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The English governing body’s executive team agreed pay cuts above 25% on Wednesday, and just a day later head coach Jones has now agreed to follow suit.

Jones is the highest paid coach in international rugby, earning in the region of £750,000 per year.

The 60-year-old’s current deal expires in July 2021 and as yet there has been no move to extend his contract until the next World Cup in 2023.

Chief executive Bill Sweeney revealed he has spoken to Jones, who has given the green light to the pay reduction while all rugby is suspended due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The RFU is now understood to be in consultation with the wider England coaching staff about temporary salary reductions, but Jones has already assented.

“Eddie is overseas at present and when I contacted him regarding our executive pay reduction proposals he immediately agreed,” said Sweeney.

Twickenham had already forecast losses in 2020 due to the cost of last summer’s World Cup campaign and only hosting two Six Nations games, but that has escalated due to the Covid-19 crisis.

A funding package worth £7 million to provide support for clubs in England below the second tier Greene King IPA Championship, including £5 million in loans, has been put together.

Many Gallagher Premiership clubs have agreed 25% wage cuts with players, although this has met with some opposition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!