This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddie Jones: 'Test rugby is like Formula 1, get out of the blocks quickly'

England coach anxious to avoid a repeat of their disastrous start in 2018.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 8:59 AM
58 minutes ago 646 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5014464
Jones is worried about Ireland's threat.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Jones is worried about Ireland's threat.
Jones is worried about Ireland's threat.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

EDDIE JONES HAS said England have the depth of talent to cope with Maku Vunipola’s absence against Ireland this Sunday.

The England prop – who recorded an astonishing 29 tackles in last year’s win over Ireland at the Aviva – is unavailable for the Twickenham showdown due to family reasons, leaving Joe Marler and Ellis Genge to compete for the No1 shirt.

Jones is unworried, not just because Marler is an established international but also because Genge produced an explosive performance when he came off the bench to play against Scotland two weeks ago.

“Mako’s a quality player but we are lucky we are blessed with two outstanding loose-head props in Joe and Ellis, so we can recover the loss of Mako. But it’s disappointing to lose him,” Jones said.

There is good news for the England coach – Manu Tualigi and Henry Slade returning from groin and ankle injuries respectively. Both, the coach claims, are fit to start on Sunday. “Manu trained fully so should be in contention for selection. It’s good to have a quality player back,” Jones said. “Slade also trained so we have just got to monitor his progress. He has a positive chance. He’s a quality player. This gives us more options.”

Yet Ireland remain a concern, not just because of their two wins from the opening games of this year’s championship but also because of the manner of their win here, two years ago, when they wrapped the game up by half-time.

“Test rugby is like F1,” Jones said. “Get out of the blocks quickly. I’m sure they’re going to want to do the same thing. We’ll see who can get out of the blocks the quickest.”

Ireland will also race to the breakdown, a key factor in deciding who wins Sunday’s scrap. “The Six Nations is about the tackle contest, it’s the most unique competition in the world,” Jones said.

And for once Jones – the poor man’s Mourinho – didn’t take a pop at Johnny Sexton. “We can’t control how he speaks to the referee,” he said. “The only thing you’ve got to do in the Six Nations is win … that’s the only thing that counts.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie