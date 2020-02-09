This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'An aggressive crowd without manners' - Eddie Jones hits out at Scotland fans

The England head coach was unhappy with incidents that occurred yesterday at Murrayfield.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 1:00 PM
57 minutes ago 2,925 Views 7 Comments
England head coach Eddie Jones pictured before yesterday's Six Nations win against Scotland.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

EDDIE JONES WAS left angry with Scotland fans after a member of his coaching team was hit by a beer bottle and Owen Farrell was booed when kicking during England’s Six Nations win at Murrayfield.

Neil Craig, England’s head of performance, was hit by a bottle thrown from among Scotland supporters as Jones’ side entered the stadium ahead of yesterday’s Calcutta Cup clash.

There was also jeering of Farrell when he kicked for goal during England’s 13-6 win, which was secured thanks to Ellis Genge’s solitary try during dreadful weather conditions brought on by Storm Ciara.

It was Jones’ first visit to Murrayfield since a 25-13 defeat two years ago, after which the England coach received vociferous verbal abuse outside a Manchester train station the next day.

“We weren’t expecting beer bottles to be thrown – that’s a new trick,” Jones said. “It’s a pretty good achievement, throwing beer bottles. You’ve got to be brave to throw a beer bottle. Neil has a hard head, I know that, and there’s not much inside it. He will be all right.”

When asked if England would consider making a formal complaint, Jones said: “It’s not going to do anything, is it? Everybody knows about it, so someone can do something about it. It’s not good behaviour, is it?”

Jones went on to accuse the Scottish fans of lacking respect over their heckling of Farrell, who kicked eight points despite missing three penalties in the swirling wind.

“Rugby did have a culture of respect and if there is a new level of respect in Scotland then we have to put up with it. Obviously they think there is,” said Jones.

“If that’s how the Scottish fans will be respectful then we have to acknowledge it and get on with it. It was an old-fashioned Calcutta Cup game with swirling wind and an aggressive crowd without manners – I thought you were supposed to show kickers respect?”

Following their defeat to France on the opening weekend, England got back to winning ways yesterday and they now shift their focus to the visit of Ireland to Twickenham on 23 February.

The42 Team

