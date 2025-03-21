Aston unveil car tribute to Eddie Jordan, while Horner shares love for 'inspirational' Dubliner

RED BULL BOSS Christian Horner on Friday paid a fond personal tribute to Eddie Jordan, saying the late former Formula One team owner had been “the heart and soul of any party”.

And Aston Martin painted a shamrock logo on their cars ahead of Friday’s Chinese Grand Prix practice in memory of the charismatic Irishman Jordan, who died on Thursday aged 76.

Honouring a true legend of our sport and team.



Eddie Jordan's name will proudly feature on our car this weekend as we pay tribute to his incredible legacy in motorsport.

Jordan achieved rare success as an independent team owner in the fiercely competitive world of Formula One that he termed mischievously “The Piranha Club”.

Jordan F1 made their debut in 1991, winning four grands prix in 15 years in the sport.

Horner told reporters in Shanghai that Jordan took him under his wing when the now Red Bull team principal was an aspiring racing driver in 1991.

“He had just moved into a factory that he built at Silverstone and he took the time with me late one evening to talk about the next steps in my career,” said Horner.

“And his advice was: ‘You need a good sponsor’.

“He was such a big character, an inspirational character to have taken his team from effectively Formula 4 to ‘The Piranha Club’,” Horner added.

“He was just a larger-than-life character. He was always fun to have around.

“He was the heart and soul of any party.”

Jordan sold his team to Midland in 2005 but remained a prominent figure in motorsport through his work as a TV pundit.

His original team has gone through several incarnations since, including Force India and Racing Point, and now races as Aston Martin.

Aston painted a shamrock on the cars of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll with one of the leaves in the shape of a red heart and “Eddie Jordan” written underneath.

Paying tribute to Eddie Jordan.



From 1991 to 2025. The Jordan Grand Prix legacy lives on.

“Paying tribute to Eddie Jordan. From 1991 to 2025. The Jordan Grand Prix legacy lives on,” the Aston Martin F1 team wrote on their social media channel with a picture of the logo.

Jordan, who had been battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer before his death, was also a talented musician who played the drums.

“His love of music was legendary,” added Horner. “He and his band, they would want to play anywhere.

“He’ll just be very sadly missed. I think the sport is in a poorer place for not having him around any more.”

Jordan handed Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, with the German going on to win a record seven world championships.

Remembering Eddie Jordan, the legendary F1 team owner and all-round entertainer

“The amount of young drivers he gave an opportunity to, he was a great champion of young talents,” said Horner.

“Not just drivers, but you know, engineers and technicians and designers, so many people in this paddock owe him a debt of gratitude for the opportunities that he provided.

“So it was a very sad day to learn of his passing.”

