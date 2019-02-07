Hazard vows answers are coming 'soon' as Chelsea and Real Madrid await decision

The Chelsea attacker says he has made up his mind but is keeping his cards close to his chest.

EDEN HAZARD SAYS answers on his future are coming “soon”, with the Chelsea forward having already decided what his next move will be.

Those at Stamford Bridge are hoping to discover that their star player wants to stay put.

Hazard is only under contract until 2020 and despite numerous efforts from Chelsea to get him tied down to fresh terms, they will have a big decision to make this summer.

It may be that their Belgium international forward forces their hand, with his intentions set to be aired to the world shortly.

Hazard told RMC Sport: “I know what I’m going to do. I have decided.

“For now, the only thing to think about is playing well for Chelsea.

“I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, everyone knows.

My decision will be known soon, but it’s not something that affects my mind. I think about it, but without thinking about it. When I’m in the field, I just want to play. We’ll see what happens after.

Pressed again as to when those in London and Madrid can expect to be made aware of his plans, Hazard added: “I do not know, we’ll see.

“I will wait for the right moment.”

- Omni

