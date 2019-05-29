This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eden Hazard confirms Chelsea exit plan after Europa League final brace

The Belgian attacker has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

By AFP Wednesday 29 May 2019, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,608 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/4660561
Chelsea's Eden Hazard claps the fans as he is substituted.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Chelsea's Eden Hazard claps the fans as he is substituted.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard claps the fans as he is substituted.
Image: Bradley Collyer

Updated at 22.26

CHELSEA FORWARD EDEN Hazard said he expects Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final to be his last game for the club.

“I think it’s a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. So now maybe it’s time for a new challenge,” Hazard told BT Sport after the game.

Hazard, who scored twice in the final in Baku, has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and said he had already made up his mind about his future.

“I’ve taken my decision already. Now it depends on the club. I’m just waiting like the fans wait, so you will know in a couple of days,” he added.

“My target today was to win the trophy that’s it, that’s the only thing that was on my mind.”

- © AFP, 2019

AFP

