This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

I'm not a Galactico yet, insists new Real Madrid signing Hazard

Real Madrid have a history of signing the best players in the world, but new recruit Eden Hazard does not consider himself a Galactico yet.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Jun 2019, 8:05 AM
33 minutes ago 594 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4681929
New Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard
New Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard
New Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard

EDEN HAZARD INSISTS he does not view himself as a Galactico just yet, but the Belgium international hopes he can make a lasting impression at Real Madrid.

After several transfer windows in which Los Blancos were linked with a move for Hazard, the 28-year-old finally made the switch from Chelsea last week, signing a five-year deal with the 13-time European champions.

Madrid have overhauled their squad following a disappointing 2018-19 and Hazard is the biggest name to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

The club have a history of acquiring the best players in the world having brought in Luis Figo, current boss Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and David Beckham during the Galactico era of the early 2000s, yet Hazard refrained from putting himself in that company at his unveiling on Thursday.

“I’m not a Galactico, maybe one day I’d like to be considered a Galactico,” he told reporters.

“I’m Eden Hazard and I have to start afresh here, it’s a new chapter. I think I’m a very good player.”

In five of the last six years, the Ballon d’Or winner has been playing for Real Madrid, with Luka Modric succeeding Cristiano Ronaldo – now of Juventus – in winning the prize in 2018.

Hazard finished eighth in the voting last year and many believe he can strengthen his credentials for the game’s top individual prize having swapped Chelsea for Madrid.

“Well the [current] Ballon d’Or winner plays for Real Madrid… do I think it’s easier? I don’t know,” he said.

“It depends how we play. It’s true they’ve been winning the awards for many years now but it’s not a goal of mine to win the Ballon d’Or.

“I’m here to help my team, my team-mates and maybe one day I’ll win it but it’s at the back of my mind. It’s more important the club win titles.”

Hazard spent seven seasons at Chelsea but insists he is still only entering his prime.

“I don’t think I’m joining the club late on in my career - I’m just 28… between 27 and 32, those are the best years for a footballer,” he claimed.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumours and I’ve been linked to this club for many years but I’ve enjoyed spells at Lille and Chelsea and now I’m joining the biggest club in the world and will hopefully continue to develop and progress as a footballer.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie