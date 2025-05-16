Ulster finish poor season with another disappointing loss

Edinburgh 47

Ulster 17

ULSTER ENDED THEIR hugely disappointing season on another low after shipping their fifth straight loss as Edinburgh claimed a bonus point result to book their place in the last eight.

Darcy Graham – who was also yellow carded – claimed a hat-trick of tries, Magnus Bradbury crossed the ulster line twice as Edinburgh collected seven touchdowns, four of them coming in the second half.

Even before the game had started, Ulster were down a player and a key one at that with Jacob Stockdale dropping out and Zac Ward coming in.

Ulster started brightly but Edinburgh scored on nine minutes when Wes Goosen countered from his own half and found Darcy Graham who sprinted to score. Ross Thompson converted to make it 7-0.

On 15 minutes they had try number two. A penalty put to the corner, allowed captain Magnus Bradbury muscle through some weak defence with penalty advantage with the hosts.

Thompson missed the two points, but Edinburgh now looked relatively comfortable as the now led 12-0.

But Ulster found a way back into the game through a 25th minute penalty try after Graham had deliberately knocked on Jack Murphy’s pass out to Ward.

Three minutes later the scores were level when Werner Kok picked up loose ball after a fumble from Goosen and drove through to the line. Murphy missed the conversion, but Ulster were now surging with confidence.

Edinburgh pulled clear again on 33 minutes when Ewan Ashman broke free from an attempted maul which seemed to catch Ulster unawares. Thompson converted and Edinburgh now led 19-12 just as Graham returned from his yellow card.

Though Ulster pushed for another score, the half ended with no further score, but the visitors had to scramble in defence and just managing to prevent Edinburgh getting a breakaway from a deep kick.

Edinburgh finally claimed their vital bonus point but it took until 53 minutes and came after Pierre Schoeman was held up by Timoney but on penalty advantage, the tap and go penalty allowed Bradbury score his second which Thompson converted.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Edinburgh lost the ball in Ulster’s 22 and from Kok’s pass, Jude Postlethwaite ran in from distance for the visitor’s first points of the half. Aidan Morgan missed the conversion.

However, two minutes later and with Ulster trying to force things, a Stuart McCloskey pass went loose and Graham had his second which was converted by Ben Healy to bring up the 40 points.

The game ended with Graham running in for his hat-trick and Ulster couldn’t wait to get off the field.

Edinburgh: W Goosen, D Graham, M Currie, J Lang, H Paterson, R Thompson, A Price, P Schoeman, E Ashman, D Rae, M Sykes, S Skinner, B Muncaster, H Watson, M Bradbury (capt)

Replacements: P Harrison for Ashman mins, R Hislop for Schoeman 75mins, J Sebastian for Rae 64mins, G Young for mins, J Ritchie for Muncaster 49mins, C Shiel for Price 73mins, B Healy for Thompson 73mins, M Bennett for Lang 68mins.

Yellow cards: D Graham 25mins

Ulster: M Lowry, W Kok, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, Z Ward, J Murphy, N Doak, A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), C Izuchukwu, N Timoney, D McCann

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 53mins, C Reid for Warwick 46mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 53mins, H Sheridan for Henderson 65mins, J McNabney for Treadwell 61mins, D Shanahan for Doak 2-14mins and 56mins, A Morgan for Murphy 62mins, S Moore for Ward 56mins.

Ref: C Evans (Wales)