Trio of Irish strikers find net on night of mass brawl between Preston and Swansea

TROY PARROTT AND Tom Cannon both found the net for Preston North End but it wasn’t enough as Swansea City triumphed 4-2 in a bad-tempered clash.

A mass brawl in the closing stages saw Preston manager Ryan Lowe and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen both shown straight red cards after a heated confrontation erupted on the touchline with the hosts leading 3-2 five minutes from time.

Goals from senior Ireland international Parrott and Under-21 star Cannon gave the visitors hope in the second half before the late drama.

At least 30 players, substitutes and coaches were involved in scenes that look certain to bring charges from the English Football Association.

The mayhem started when Allen – who had been substituted – appeared to be pushed by an angry Lowe in front of the benches.

Players and officials from both clubs joined in and soon referee Oliver Langford had lost complete control.

The official later showed straight red cards to Allen and Lowe and when the game finally restarted, Joel Piroe scored his second of the night and 19th of the season to leave Preston 11th, two points off sixth.

Norwich City are only above Preston on goal difference after they managed just a 1-1 draw with struggling QPR.

Another Ireland international was also on the scoresheet, striker Adam Idah finding the net one minute into the second half after he was sprung from the bench.

Luton Town, meanwhile, secured their play-off place with a 1-1 draw at Reading, although the result had implications for former Ireland international Noel Hunt who is in caretaker charge of the Royals.

Neither side impressed in a drab first half, though Alfie Doughty struck a post for Luton with a long-range effort.

Reading went in front six minutes into the second period when Andy Carroll nodded in from close range.

But the former England striker was sent off five minutes later, when heading home again but having the effort ruled out for deliberate handball – and picking up his second yellow card in the process.

Luton rarely troubled their depleted opponents until equalising in the 81st minute, when top scorer Carlton Morris headed in after an error by home goalkeeper Joe Lumley.