Chelsea survive Lincoln scare as Cardiff City's Irish claim Burnley scalp

EFL Cup results

Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea

Wolves 2-0 Everton

Fulhan 1-0 Cambridge United

Wigan Athletic 0-2 Wycombe

Barnsley 0-6 Brighton

Burnley 1-2 Cardiff City

Wrexham 2-0 Reading

CHELSEA WERE GIVEN a major scare by Lincoln but goals from teenager Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte saw the Blues come from behind to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Lincoln, third in League One, sensed a giant-killing over the Club World Cup champions when Rob Street gave them a deserved lead just before half-time following a major blunder from Enzo Fernandez.

But George levelled just after the interval before Buonanotte, on loan from Brighton, grabbed his first goal for a much-changed Chelsea in the 50th minute as the quickfire strikes sealed a 2-1 win.

Enzo Maresca made eight changes following the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday: Alejandro Garnacho was handed his first start following his move from Manchester United but the Argentinian was mercilessly and peculiarly booed by boisterous Lincoln supporters

In their first meeting with Chelsea since 1911, Lincoln took the lead thanks to a Blues blunder in the 42nd minute.

Fernandez’s careless pass inside his own penalty area was intercepted by Ivan Varfolomeev before it reached the dawdling Malo Gusto. Varfolomeev headed on to Street and he guided a composed finish past Filip Jorgensen from 12 yards.

Chelsea had lost their last two games against United and Bayern Munich.

But George got them back on track three minutes into the second half with a half-volley that crashed in off the post. And Buonanotte put Maresca’s men in front after 50 minutes, dancing through the Lincoln defence before slotting home.

Elsewhere, Burnley crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat against third-tier Cardiff at Turf Moor.

It was a memorable night for Cardiff’s Irish trio; manager Brian Barry Murphy and players Callum Robinson and Joel Bagan, the former on target.

Callum Robinson (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Clarets boss Scott Parker paid the price for changing his entire team from last weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest.

Cardiff’s Joel Colwill prodded home in the 30th minute and Robinson bagged the visitors’ second five minutes later.

Zian Flemming’s 56th-minute reply wasn’t enough to spare Burnley’s blushes.

Wolves lifted the gloom around Molineux with a 2-0 win against Everton.

Vitor Pereira’s team sit bottom of the Premier League after losing all five of their top-flight games.

Marshall Munetsi put Wolves ahead with a 29th-minute tap-in.

Toluwalase Arokodare chipped home Wolves’ second in the 87th minute as they avenged a 3-2 defeat against Everton in the Premier League in August.

Diego Gomez scored four times as Brighton thrashed Conor Hourihane’s third-division Barnsley 6-0 at Oakwell.

Emile Smith Rowe’s 66th-minute goal sent Fulham through with a 1-0 win against fourth-tier Cambridge at Craven Cottage.

And Nathan Broadhead’s double fired Wrexham to a 2-0 victory over Noel Hunt’s Reading.

