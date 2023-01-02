Michael Obafemi's Swansea exile continues as Burnley go six points clear

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Michael Obafemi was once against left out of the Swansea City matchday squad as Burnley secured a 2-1 victory to go six points clear at the top of the Championship.

With his international teammate Josh Cullen once again starting in the centre of the pitch for Vincent Kompany’s Premier League-chasing side, Obafemi had to watch on from the stands.

Swansea boss Russell Martin explained how Obafemi was not doing enough to be part of his current plans, with a potential transfer to today’s opponents not materialising during the summer transfer window part of the reason for his poor season.

Ian Maatsen struck two superb goals in the first half and that was enough for the visitors, who opened up a six-point lead on Sheffield United before their away clash with Queens Park Rangers later this evening.

PA Josh Cullen (second left) celebrates with Ian Maatsen. PA

At the other end of the table there was more frustration for James McClean and Wigan Athletic as they suffered their fourth successive defeat to keep them rooted to tge bottom.

The Latics made it 1-1 at home to Hull City when Nathan Broadhead showed his strength to get his head on McClean’s near-post corner in the 63rd minute.

However, it was the away side who seized the initiative with goals from Oscar Estupinan and a Taylor Smith double ensuring the Tigers – with former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin starting at the back – cruised to a 4-1 victory.

West Bromwich Albion had to fight for all three points at home to Jeff Hendrick’s Reading, but the Baggies’ revival continues after fellow Ireland international Jayson Molumby crossed for Daryl Dike to score a diving header for the only goal of the game after an hour.

Dara O’Shea has been a constant for West Brom and it’s now eight wins out of nine since Carlos Corberan took charge.

Middlesbrough have also seen a dramatic change in their fortunes following the arrival of Michael Carrick as head coach, and they steamrolled Birmingham City for a 3-1 win at St Andrew’s.

The Blues – who have former Ireland coach John Eustace patrolling the touchline – briefly threatened a comeback when Tahith Chong made it 2-1 after Matt Crooks’ brace with a quarter of an hour to go, but Boro’s Chuba Akpom made certain of the win with five minutes remaining.

Late goals were the order of the day for Watford and Preston North End as they got the better of Norwich City and Stoke City, respectively.

Adam Idah started for the Canaries, with Andrew Omobamidele dropped to the bench by interim boss Allan Russell following the sacking of Dean SMith.

Substitute Vakoun Bayo earned Watford the points courtesy of a classic breakaway goal.

A careless loss of possession in midfield proved fatal for the hosts as Ismaila Sarr broke clear on the left before squaring for the unmarked Bayo to sidefoot home from inside the six-yard box on 86 minutes.

PA David McGoldrick celebrates his goal with Jason Knight (back right). PA

Preston, with Alan Browne starting as a right wing back, left it even later to snatch a dramatic away-day success.

With Will Smallbone starting in an advanced central midfield position for Stoke, the game looked to be edging towards a stalemate until Ched Evans popped up in the third minute of second-half injury time.

In League One, Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick (penalty) both found the net as Derby County eased to a 4-0 win at home to Accrington Stanley, the three points consolidating their place in the playoff positions.

The Rams are fourth, nine points adrift of Ipswich Town who needed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a point against Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City.

Bolton Wanderers are just one point off Derby after they beat sixth-place Barnsley 3-0 at Oakwell. Eoin Toal again started at centre back for Bolton, and once Mads Juel Andererson was sent off in the 11th minute the clean sheet was never in doubt.

In the automatic places, Sheffield Wednesday did their goal difference no harm at all with a 5-0 demolition of Cambridge United. The Owls are now second, four adrift of Plymouth Argyle.