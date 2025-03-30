Advertisement
More Stories
Efrem Gidey pictured in 2022. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAthletics

Efrem Gidey breaks another long-standing Irish record after smashing 10,000m time

Alistair Cragg previously set the record in 2007.
11.42am, 30 Mar 2025
5

EFREM GIDEY HAS broken another long-standing Irish senior racing record after smashing the 10,000m time which had previously been set by Alistair Cragg.

Gidey, who also broke the 10km senior road record earlier this year, now holds the 10,000m track record after clocking 27:26.95 to finish 12th at The Ten meet in California. This cuts 13 seconds off the previous record held by Cragg since 2007.

The race was won by Ishmael Kipkurui of Kenya in a time of 26:50.21.

In January, the Clonliffe Harriers man lowered John Treacy’s 40-year-old mark by three seconds at the 10km Valencia Ibercaja race, which is also known as the “the world’s fastest 10k.” Treacy had previously set the old record of 27:46 in 1985.

Gidey also holds the Irish half marathon record after running 1:00.51 in Copenhagen last September. 

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie