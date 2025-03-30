Efrem Gidey breaks another long-standing Irish record after smashing 10,000m time

EFREM GIDEY HAS broken another long-standing Irish senior racing record after smashing the 10,000m time which had previously been set by Alistair Cragg.
Gidey, who also broke the 10km senior road record earlier this year, now holds the 10,000m track record after clocking 27:26.95 to finish 12th at The Ten meet in California. This cuts 13 seconds off the previous record held by Cragg since 2007.
The race was won by Ishmael Kipkurui of Kenya in a time of 26:50.21.
In January, the Clonliffe Harriers man lowered John Treacy’s 40-year-old mark by three seconds at the 10km Valencia Ibercaja race, which is also known as the “the world’s fastest 10k.” Treacy had previously set the old record of 27:46 in 1985.
Gidey also holds the Irish half marathon record after running 1:00.51 in Copenhagen last September.
