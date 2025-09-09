Pro-Palestine demonstrations continue at Vuelta as Bernal wins shortened stage

STAGE 16 OF the Vuelta a Espana was shortened by eight kilometres on Tuesday because of a “big protest” close to the finish, race organisers said.

Pro-Palestinian protests have affected several stages of cycling’s third-biggest grand tour, with stage 11 neutralised before the finish in Bilbao last week with no winner declared due to demonstrators disrupting the run-in.

This time there was a finish line quickly set up by race organisers, with Egan Bernal crossing it first ahead of Mikel Landa, with Brieuc Rolland third.

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard retains his general classification lead, 48 seconds up on Joao Almeida.

Tuesday’s stage had been due to run 168 kilometres from Poio to Castro de Herville, before it was shortened.

Spanish cyclist Javier Romo abandoned the race during stage 16 just days after a crash amid a disturbance caused by a pro-Palestinian protestor.

The 26-year-old Movistar rider fell in Sunday’s 15th stage when a protestor emerged from bushes, lunged towards cyclists and slipped, with a police officer running from the other side of the road to try and intercept him.

In the confusion, Romo fell from his bicycle and then appeared to run after the protestor before returning to his bike and finishing the stage.

On Tuesday morning before starting Romo said he had suffered “only bruises” from the incident but was “not feeling very well, mentally or physically”.

In further disruption, a tree was discovered lying across the road at the foot of the penultimate categorised climb up to Alto de Prado, pictures on social media showed.

Organisers cleared the road long before cyclists arrived to the area.

Protestors are mainly targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team, owned by Israeli-Canadian property developer Sylvan Adams.

The team is a private outfit and not a state team but was last week hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for continuing to compete at the Vuelta despite the vehement protests.

The governments of Spain and Israel have been increasingly at loggerheads over the war in Gaza, which Madrid has described as a genocide.

