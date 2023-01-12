Pauw's former assistant Eileen Gleeson appointed as FAI's new Head of Women's Football

EILEEN GLEESON, FORMER assistant manager to Vera Pauw, has today been appointed as the FAI’s new Head of Women’s and Girl’s Football.

Gleeson is the first to occupy the newly-created role, and will oversee the development of women’s football in Ireland, with a particular focus on growing participation numbers and improving retention rates at all levels of the game. She will report to the FAI’s Director of Football, Marc Canham.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to join the FAI on a full-time basis as the Head of Women and Girls’ Football in what is a really exciting time for women and girls’ football, from grassroots all the way up to international level”, said Gleeson upon her appointment.

“Having been involved in football all of my life, I believe this role gives me a great opportunity to have a positive impact in ensuring that all women and girls feel that they can enjoy football, no matter what level it may be.”

Gleeson was Vera Pauw’s assistant from 2019, and left the role in 2021 to take over as manager of Glasgow City. Her final game with the Irish set-up was the 2-1 qualifier win away to Finland in 2021, which proved crucial in securing qualification for the World Cup later this year.

Having missed out on the Scottish title in her first season in charge at Glasgow, Gleeson led them to the top of the league after 12 games of this season before announcing a surprise departure for business reasons. Prior to joining Pauw in the international set-up, Gleeson coached Peamount, with whom she won the league and cup while also leading them to the last-32 of the Champions League.

Elsewhere, her replacement as Pauw’s assistant, Tom Elmes, has now stepped up to that role on a full-time basis ahead of the World Cup, leaving his role as Head Coach of the U16 national team. Andrew Holt has stepped into a full-time role as Performance Analyst ahead of the World Cup, too.